Dana White’s UFC 315 Dominates WWE Backlash for Over 48 Straight Hours as Google Numbers Emerge

Hosting two sizeable events overnight in the US, TKO Group Holdings seems to have enjoyed a better night — numbers-wise, for the UFC than they did for WWE.

Returning to Canada for a pay-per-view flagship event, Dana White’s UFC 315 brought with it two championship events, as well as a notably impressive main card showcase.

For the professional wrestling outfit, WWE, the promotion hosted its latest PLE (premium live event) in St. Louis, Missouri. And on that card, record-setting 17-time WWE champion John Cena headlined against hometown hero, veteran rival, Randy Orton.

Retaining his championship following multiple ref bumps and an unnoticed belt shot, Cena went over the veteran in enemy territory — marking a successful night as defending gold holder since his WrestleMania title win.

In the Octagon, however, we saw a changing of the welterweight guard. Dropping his title in dominant fashion, Belal Muhammad was battered and bruised over five rounds in a decision loss to surging challenger, Jack Della Maddalena.

And according to Google Trends, for the past 48 hours, the UFC 315 topic beat out WWE Backlash by more than 300,000 searches as part of their number section.

Notable trends and search volume on Google Trends over the last 48 hours: #UFC315 : 500K+ #WWEBacklash : 200K+” Jed I. Goodman posted on their X account