Andrew Tate’s Prediction Comes True with Romania Arrest Over Alleged UK Crime, Brother Tristan in Tow

The recent news of Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest on March 11 sent shockwaves throughout the online community. The Tate brothers were set free of their house arrest sentence on August 2023. But several reports are saying they have been detained once again on charges of trying to flee Romania by the UK Police. However, Andrew Tate had shockingly made an exact prediction about the UK authorities trying to fabricate another case to get him detained just a few days back in a podcast appearance.

The former kickboxer opined that the Romanian authorities may be the ones who had arrested him initially. But they have failed to prove him guilty in any way. Some followers may find authenticity in Tate’s words, especially after the Romanian Court set him free from his house arrest sentence in August. But Tate probably knew what was next for him.

This is why he also asked the viewers to mark the words that he said in the podcast episode on X. Tate iterated,

“The UK is trying to put me in jail. And I’m saying this now on this podcast. Everyone listen to me, Romania has failed, UK has picked it up.”

A deeper look at what led to his arrest might have even more fans believing his narrative of being tortured by the authorities just because he speaks what they don’t want. What’s interesting to note is the fact that the reason for Tate’s recent detainment was already rejected back in 2012.

The accusation leading to Andrew and Tristan Tate’s detainment was dismissed in 2012

Four British women accused Tate of sexual misconduct more than a decade back. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service also took up their case. But they didn’t find Tate guilty of what he was accused of and dismissed their case in 2012. A news update from the noted media house ‘Sky News‘, revealed that a lawyer representing those four women had informed the UK Police about the Tate brothers trying to leave Romania.

The followers of this issue might be into several speculations currently. But Tate’s mystic-like power of predicting his arrests is surely expected to be one of them. A lot of them may be wondering how Tate was so confident about his arrest. In fact, a lot of them might start believing Tate’s narrative now as well.