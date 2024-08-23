mobile app bar

“Dana With That Voodoo Doll”: UFC Fans Share Wild Take on Muhammad Mokaev’s Car Accident Update

Kishore R
Published

Muhammad Mokaev and Dana White

Credits: IMAGO

24-year-old former UFC contender Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly involved in a violent car accident in Dagestan merely weeks after his departure from the promotion. The flyweight is now facing yet another significant hurdle in his MMA career and surprisingly his ill-fate has got UFC head honcho Dana White catching a stray bullet.

Reacting to the news of the Russian-born Brit’s accident, the MMA fandom did what it does best- joke about absolutely everything.

“Bro is trying very hard to be jon jones . Be yourself buddy.”

Another fan, aimed at Uncle Dana and fired shots, essentially saying that it was the businessman’s doing.

“Dana with the voodoo doll.” 

Meanwhile, other salty fans used the opportunity to denounce the fighter and mock him despite the tragic accident, mentioning his current unemployed status.

“Why are you using a benz for your uber eats deliveries?”

Another netizen didn’t hold back and instead of consoling the fighter, claimed that it was the most damage he inflicted while hinting at his lackluster bout against Manel Kape…

“Bro did more damage in 4 seconds to the car than he did to Kape in 15min.”

…while others alleged that it was simply a PR stunt intended to get him back in the UFC. Of course, this is highly speculative and verifiably untrue.

A snake like you most likely faked this accident so population feels sorry for your pathetic behaviour and @ufc takes you back.” 

Now, the violent accident occurred on August 22 while Mokaev was driving his Merc near the Khasavyurt-Kizlyar highway. Fortunately, he isn’t severely injured and has claimed to come back stronger.

Mokaev after Dagestan car crash

The 13-0 is now facing a significant hurdle, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to his already dwindling career. Mokaev was reportedly with his friend at the time of the accident when the fighter’s Mercedes-Benz AMG A-35 swerved into a ditch after a massive collision.

Apparently, the ex-UFC fighter was in the driver’s seats and the left wing of the car including the wheel and the windshield were completely destroyed while only the rear part of the vehicle was salvageable.

Onlookers swiftly rushed to the scene and pulled out both the fighter and his friend from the wreckage from where they were sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Mokaev soon after provided an update to his ardent fans. Taking things to social media, he wrote,

Alhamdulillah I’m well, out from hospital Thank u for the support! I have been tested on high level at this stage of my career and I will be back stronger InshaAllah!”

Praising the lord, and resting everything on god, Mokaev thanked the fandom for their support while taking the incident as another test in his career. He also vowed a stronger comeback.

