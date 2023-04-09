HomeSearch

“FOTN”: MMA World Erupts as Gilbert Burns Retires Jorge Masvidal in Front of Donald Trump and Calls Out Colby Covington

Afnan Chougle
|Published 09/04/2023

Jorge Masvidal Gilbert Burns

Credits: Twitter

Miami’s very own Jorge Masvidal and Brazilian Gilbert Burns went head-to-head today inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida to headline the co-main event of UFC 287. Both Burns and Masvidal are some of the best fighters in the division. Thus, the fight received a lot of attention from fans. And it surely lived up to the hype.

‘Gamebred’ came into the fight on the back of three straight losses, two of which came in the title fight against Kamaru Usman. On the other hand, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a victory over Neil Magny. The Brazilian mixed martial artist came as a betting favorite in the fight.

The crowd in the arena went crazy after the first bell. Both the fighters kept their distance. But Burns landed the first strikes in a leg kick. Burns was looking to close the distance. However, Masvidal displayed good defense.

The first round saw minimal action. However, Burns edged over Masvidal and also secured a takedown. ‘Durinho’ looked confident in the second round as he landed a big hand and a takedown. The Brazilian controlled Masvidal on the mat for most of the second round.

Burns appeared more dominant in the third round as well, landing some heavy shots. He hurt ‘Gamebred’ good. Burns took Masvidal on the mat in the final minutes and finished the fight in a dominant fashion.

 

Final Results: Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal via a unanimous decision 

MMA Twitter reacts to Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns

After four straight losses in the UFC, the BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal called it a career in Miami at UFC 287. He also gave a shout-out to former president Donald Trump, who was in attendance. Here’s how the fans and celebrities reacted to his retirement.

 

‘Gamebred’ had an amazing run in his professional fighting career. It seemed a perfect time for him to retire in his city, Miami. Now, it remains to be seen what Masvidal does after retiring from UFC.

Meanwhile, the number fifth-ranked welterweight fighter Burns will surely rise to rank after this victory. In his octagon interview, Burns called out Colby Covington. However, the latter is set to fight Leon Edwards next, as said by Dana White. Thus, it will be exciting to see what the UFC does with Burns.

What is your reaction to the results of the fight? What do you guys think about Masvidal retiring from the UFC?

 

