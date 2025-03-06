‘Jon Jones Is Still Around’: Fans React to Dana White’s ‘Alex Pereira Could Be New Pound-for-Pound Best Replacing Islam Makhachev’ Claim

Sharing a potential groundbreaking view on his pound-for-pound rankings ahead of UFC 313, Dana White is open for a change at the top of the heap. While always hyping up Jon Jones as the best fighter in the world currently, White has also suggested Islam Makhachev is open to that billing to boot.

However, ahead of UFC 313, surging kingpin Alex Pereira has given White some food for thought. In the midst of a stunning light heavyweight run, Pereira headlines the March 9 weekend’s card opposite Magomed Ankalaev. And boldly, White has now claimed the rankings could see a shake-up depending on his performance.

Admitting Ankalaev is a huge ‘threat’ to his title reign, Pereira may find himself atop the elite with a victory.

“He’s (Alex Pereira) one of the biggest stars in the sport right now. if not the biggest star in the sport,” White said on First Take.

“What makes this weekend great is (Magomed) Ankalaev is a very serious threat to him. This is probably the toughest fight he’s ever had. His team always talks about his takedown defense. And that the fans don’t really know how good it is. We’re going to find out how good it is this weekend.”

“This is a tough fight for Alex,” White continued. “Alex comes out of this the way he’s come out of every other fight. And he might be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

However, as far as fans are concerned, White may be onto something pre-UFC 313.

A user on X argued that Jones currently flies the rankings flag but Pereira would make a serious case for his place with a win over Ankalaev.

“I mean Jon Jones is still around doing goat things but if Pereira beats Ank…Dana might be right,” A Twitter user posted.

However, other fans claim Makhachev should remain atop the pound-for-pound regardless of the UFC 313 main event victor.