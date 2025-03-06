‘Jon Jones Is Still Around’: Fans React to Dana White’s ‘Alex Pereira Could Be New Pound-for-Pound Best Replacing Islam Makhachev’ Claim

Sharing a potential groundbreaking view on his pound-for-pound rankings ahead of UFC 313, Dana White is open for a change at the top of the heap. While always hyping up Jon Jones as the best fighter in the world currently, White has also suggested Islam Makhachev is open to that billing to boot.
However, ahead of UFC 313, surging kingpin Alex Pereira has given White some food for thought. In the midst of a stunning light heavyweight run, Pereira headlines the March 9 weekend’s card opposite Magomed Ankalaev. And boldly, White has now claimed the rankings could see a shake-up depending on his performance.
Admitting Ankalaev is a huge ‘threat’ to his title reign, Pereira may find himself atop the elite with a victory.
“He’s (Alex Pereira) one of the biggest stars in the sport right now. if not the biggest star in the sport,” White said on First Take.
“What makes this weekend great is (Magomed) Ankalaev is a very serious threat to him. This is probably the toughest fight he’s ever had. His team always talks about his takedown defense. And that the fans don’t really know how good it is. We’re going to find out how good it is this weekend.”
“This is a tough fight for Alex,” White continued. “Alex comes out of this the way he’s come out of every other fight. And he might be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”
However, as far as fans are concerned, White may be onto something pre-UFC 313.
A user on X argued that Jones currently flies the rankings flag but Pereira would make a serious case for his place with a win over Ankalaev.
“If he beats Ankalaev you could make a case tbh but i’d still have Islam as 1,” a user wrote.
Another user then pointed to Makhachev’s stunning unbeaten run, while reminding White how Pereira was finished just two years ago brutally.
Regardless of whatever White thinks and says, current rankings show Makhachev above all fighters on the promotion’s rosters.
Islam Makhachev currently tops P4P listings
Sat atop the pile since late 2023, lightweight kingpin Makhachev remains ahead of heavyweight kingpin, Jones since then as the former is enjoying a dominant run.
Currently, the pound-for-pound rankings are determined by a host of media members as part of a voting regime. But White has announced plans for the implementation of AI in this process. He has lobbied Meta leader Mark Zuckerberg to help him establish a new ranking system.
“I could go on and on and on but I won’t,” White said.
“We literally had meetings this week to work on it. I actually talked to Mark Zuckerberg, too, about AI, so yeah. I’m totally going to fix the rankings. We’re going to make a lot of strong moves here coming into 2025.“
White believes that Jones will return this summer with a fight against Tom Aspinall. On the other hand, Pereira will take on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of the UFC 313. Whereas, Makhachev’s next fight is still to be announced.