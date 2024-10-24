‘Would’ve Whoop Your A*s’: Paulo Costa Attempt to Troll Khamzat Chimaev Back Fires, Irked Fans Give It Back

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa recently tried to stir the pot by trolling Khamzat Chimaev ahead of the Chechen’s highly anticipated return to the octagon this weekend. Chimaev, who hasn’t fought in a year, saw his momentum stall with multiple canceled bouts, giving Costa an opening to take a jab at him.

However, Costa’s attempt to troll backfired spectacularly as fans quickly reminded him of his own withdrawal from their scheduled fight last year, calling out the Brazilian for marinading in his own hypocrisy.

So, it started when Ben Davis posted a video of Chimaev posing for his media day headshots with a caption that said, “Where did his aura go?”. Costa replied to it saying, “Hahahhajjjkajah kkkkkk.”

Chimaev was once the hottest prospect in the UFC willing to fight anyone anytime. However, those days are long gone.

He has had an extremely tough time staying healthy and making it to scheduled bouts over the past 2-3 years, especially since he got COVID.

However, when he was scheduled to take on Paulo Costa last year, it was Costa who pulled out of the fight due to an injury. So the MMA community was quick to remind the Brazilian that the secret juice was actually giving him selective amnesia.

One fan reminded Costa of what would happen if he fought Chimaev, “He would’ve whoop your a*s Paulo. Don’t troll.”

This guy just told the Brazilian to “Shut up he would submit you ah”. Another fan had a similar sentiment saying, “You can’t laugh when you didn’t show up.”

Costa, who was once the belle of the ball in middleweight after getting a win over Yoel Romero, currently stays in the metaphorical midcard after badly losing a fight to Sean Strickland.

Meanwhile, as Chimaev prepares to take on Whittaker for the #1 title contender spot, the former champion has issued a stern warning for ‘Borz’.

Whittaker claims he is the hunter vs. Chimaev

‘The Reaper’ is gearing up to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, and he’s fully prepared for an all-out war. With Chimaev boasting an undefeated record, Whittaker knows he’s in for a tough fight, but he’s ready to meet the Chechen’s relentless pace head-on.

“I expect him to come out hard from the first second to the last,” Whittaker told reporters at UFC 308 media day.

“I’ve prepared for the hardest fight of my life and I’m ready to sprint for 25 minutes if needed.”

Chimaev made a bold statement saying that Whittaker “knows how to lose,” but Whittaker isn’t fazed

. In fact, he’s using that as fuel. “Experience is what sets me apart from his previous opponents,” Whittaker explained.

“Knowing how to lose gives me the motivation to avoid that reality. It sucks, and I’m going to give him a taste of it.”

Holly heck, this is gearing up to be a war of epic proportions, isn’t it? Although neither fighter hates the other, they are all consummate professionals and are willing to absolutely destroy each other!