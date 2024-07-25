UFC 304: Start Time of Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad in USA, UK, Brazil, and 20+ Countries

Your weekly dose of MMA, UFC bandwagon is headed to the United Kingdom in yet another massive PPV event featuring the homeboy, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, Tom Aspinall, and many more. In the main event, welterweight king, Edwards will defend his belt against top contender and the division’s #2 ranked, Belal Muhammad in a five-round banger.

UFC 304 boasts two title fights featuring two sensational Brits at the Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. Now, for those who are looking to catch the action live, here is the UFC 304 schedule in more than 20 countries including the US and the UK.

Country(Time Zone) Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Main Event USA(ET) 6:15 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM. 12:30 AM. Canada (ET) 6:15 PM. 8:00 PM. 10:00 PM. 12:30 AM. UK (GMT) 11:15 PM. 1:00 AM. 3:00 AM. 5:30 AM. Australia (AEDT) 8:15 AM. 10:00 AM. 12:00 PM. 2:30 PM. New Zealand (NZST) 10:15 AM. 12:00 PM. 2:00 PM. 4:30 PM. Brazil (BRT) 7:15 PM. 9:00 PM. 11:00 PM. 1:30 AM. Ireland (GMT) 11:15 PM. 1:00 AM. 3:00 AM 5:30 AM. Mexico (CET) 4:15 PM. 6:00 PM. 8:00 PM. 10:30 PM. Sweden (CET) 12:15 AM. 2:00 AM. 4:00 AM. 6:30 AM. France(CEST) 12:15 AM. 2:00 AM. 4:00 AM. 6:30 AM. Russia (MSK) 1:15 AM. 3:00 AM. 5:00 AM. 7:30 AM. Argentina (ART) 7:15 PM. 9:00 PM. 11:00 PM. 1:30 AM. UAE 2:15 AM. 4:00 AM. 6:00 AM 8:30 AM. South Korea 7:15 AM. 9:00 AM. 11:00 AM 1:30 PM. China (CST) 6:15 AM. – Prelims:. – Main Card:. – Main Event: 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:30 PM. Japan (JST) 7:15 AM. 9:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:30 PM Saudi Arabia 1:15 AM. 3:00 AM. 5:00 AM. 7:30 AM. India (IST) 3:45 AM. 5:30 AM 7:30 AM 10:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 12:15 AM. 2:00 AM 4:00 AM. 6:30 AM. Ukraine 1:15 AM. 3:00 AM. 5:00 AM. 7:30 AM.

Now that we have that out of the way, here’s the champ mocking the challenger, Belal Muhammad ahead of his title defense on July 27.

Leon Edwards mocks title contender – “He’s Belal…”

The animosity between the two is real and Belal Muhammad hates the champion to the guts.

According to him, Edwards is nothing but a paper tiger who fought just lightweights before becoming a champion.

However, ‘Rocky‘ is intrigued by the hate Muhammad has for him, saying that he doesn’t actually know what caused the bad blood and for him, it was all just a fun banter.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the champion shared a few words, mocked Belal by claiming everyone knew what he is trying to do and it won’t work.

“His game plan would be to come out and try wrestling, but even his wrestling ain’t all that, really. He ain’t a f*cking Khabib (Nurmagomedov) or like a GSP (St-Pierre). He’s Belal (laughs). I don’t know, let’s see.”

Meanwhile, Belal seems to be in the best shape of his life and having trained with the Dagestani camp, has revealed that the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov has already given him the blueprints for Saturday’s fight against the welterweight champion.

While the exact reason for this bitter rivalry still eludes many, it is widely rumored that it started with Belal’s eye injury during his first fight with Edwards and then having to wait a long time for his title shot despite being the #1 contender.

There have also been accusations of Edwards ducking him, which is a matter of hearsay and cannot be confirmed. That said, at this point, it doesn’t matter. Because neither fighters are known for finishing fights.

Yes, even Edwards before he defeated former WW champ Kamaru Usman, was never a KO artist. So perhaps, the rivalry will give the fighters extra motivation to finish their opponent and shut them up once and for all.