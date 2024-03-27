Daniel Cormier Advocates for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, Citing Conor McGregor’s Career as a Blueprint

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev needs to follow Conor McGregor’s blueprint. The UFC Lightweight Champion has not fought since October last year and is looking to get back into the octagon soon. The Dagestani fighter has been calling out Dustin Poirier for a fight and, according to ‘DC’, it’s the right move. He spoke about how Makhachev needed to have bigger names on his resume and go up against them in order to attain more stardom.

Daniel Cormier has trained alongside both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The former double champ has created a special bond with both fighters. In his latest YouTube video, Cormier spoke about why Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier should be made immediately:

“In order for Islam to truly get to where he needs to be, as a champ, he has got to have those familiar names on his resume or at least have competition with them.”

Daniel Cormier cited the example of Conor McGregor and how his win against Jose Aldo spring boarded him to superstardom. This happened because Aldo, at the time, was the greatest featherweight fighter.

Cormier believes Islam Makhachev needs to fight such established fighters. This will help him improve his resume and show the people that he is a legitimate champion.

‘DC’ is adamant on getting the Makhachev vs. Poirier fight signed by the UFC. The UFC commentator went on to state why the fight needs to be made as soon as possible.

Daniel Cormier says Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier needs to be booked immediately

Daniel Cormier called an Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier fight a ‘no-lose’ situation for the UFC. He urged the organization to make a decision regarding the fight as soon as possible.

Makhachev is currently not matched up against anyone. The rest of the big contenders in the lightweight division are facing off at UFC 300. In the same video, ‘DC’ had this to say about the fight in a clip of the video uploaded by Championship Rounds on X:

“This is a no-lose situation for the UFC and Islam wants to fight. So I think you gotta try to make that happen as soon as possible…..It really will be the biggest fight that Islam Makhachev has ever had in terms of the box office”

Daniel Cormier believes the fight is destined for greatness. Both Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are in their prime currently. According to ‘DC’, the fight will do very well from a PPV perspective. He even stated it could be Makhachev’s biggest fight in terms of PPV.