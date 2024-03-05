Did Dana White and Co. Approach Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 300? What Did ‘The Eagle’ Say UFC’s Offer?

A few days back, several rumors took the MMA community by storm, saying that the noted UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov, would make a comeback at the coveted UFC 300. However, Khabib’s coach Javier Mendez’s remarks clarified that there was no truth behind such rumors. But fans may know that the noted UFC CEO, Dana White, has made multiple attempts to get ‘The Eagle’ back inside the octagon. Recently, ‘MMA Junkie’ caught up with ‘The Eagle’ himself, who revealed that the UFC authorities had made a similar attempt to get Khabib back for UFC 300.

Advertisement

It won’t be wrong to say that the UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov, declared his retirement pretty much in his prime. Even the UFC CEO, Dana White, believed that ‘The Eagle’ could’ve had several more fights in the UFC. This is probably why he has tried to convince Khabib to make a comeback multiple times. But he has received the same answer every time.

‘MMA Junkie’ posted a clip of their interview with the former UFC lightweight champ to their ‘X’ account. It showcased the Dagestani talking about the UFC’s offer for him. He revealed that none of the UFC representatives had called him to present the UFC 300 offer personally. But he was convinced about his former manager, Ali Abdelaziz, receiving such offers.

Advertisement

Well, Khabib’s answer was the same as every time. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the UFC fans will never witness him inside the octagon again. But Dana White and Co. can fix a sequel to the iconic rivalry that Nurmagomedov had with the noted UFC star, Conor McGregor.

UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley suggested a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor sequel

Khabib may not be there in the UFC, but his cousin bantamweight fighter, Umar Nurmagomedov, has been carrying his legacy pretty well. The champion of his division, Sean O’Malley, also carries Irish roots.

This is why ‘Sugar’ recently visualized how Umar can be a huge name in the UFC. He also called him a future superstar. But his words also implied that he somewhere wanted to recreate the Irish vs. Russian rivalry that had started from McGregor vs. Khabib.

Advertisement

Well, Umar’s prowess allegedly had his divisional mates ducking him. Hence, O’Malley probably wasn’t too wrong in his prediction. But nobody except Father Time knows whether the fight that he visualized will materialize or not.