Daniel Cormier Loses It as Chael Sonnen Shows He’s Clueless About Luka Doncic and NBA

The Dallas Mavericks sent their star player, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. This blockbuster NBA move has been the talk of the world, but it seems UFC veteran Chael Sonnen was a bit out of the loop.

Sonnen has long claimed that he doesn’t really get the time to follow the multitude of sports that he used to follow back in the day. He is busier than ever with his business ventures and broadcasting duties. However, these are only excuses according to his Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host Daniel Cormier.

Amused by the lack of awareness from Sonnen, DC tried to educate him and said,

“Basketball player, man, you have to know that Luka Doncic got traded for Anthony Davis; you gotta know this.”

Sonnen, however, appeared puzzled and even wondered if ‘DC’ was referring to the newly formed Global Fight League. He reiterated, “I’ve been so busy, I didn’t even have time to watch the last Super Bowl”. This revelation left Cormier in stitches, laughing at his co-host’s candid confession.

For those who might have missed it, the trade has indeed sent shockwaves through the NBA community. Doncic, now set to play alongside LeBron James, expressed his surprise at the move but is looking forward to the new chapter in his career.

As for Sonnen, perhaps this playful ribbing from Cormier will inspire him to catch up on the latest sports headlines, or at least keep an eye on major trades that even casual fans are buzzing about. It is unlikely that Sonnen will budge from his ways but it’s always good to hope.

Because even though, he thought the news was about the GFL, he couldn’t care less about that either, even though he claims they have tried approaching him.

Sonnen says no to GFL

GFL, the ambitious new promotion, has been making waves by signing former UFC stars like Tyron Woodley and Chris Weidman. They have also apparently actively pursued Sonnen, hoping to lure him out of retirement.

However, in a candid interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, the former UFC middleweight contender is just not interested in fighting anymore.

“Well, I’m not going to fight. I look at that roster and don’t see some names that pop off the page… I believe that I have entered the phase where it would be weird. So no, I am not going to fight.”

Chael Sonnen says GFL is “still trying” to sign him but he’s not interested. “I believe that I have entered the phase where it would be weird. So no, I am not going to fight.” (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/fQrazPJJRj — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 31, 2025

What the GFL are trying to do, is create a sort of a super league where they take some of the biggest names to grace the sport and pit them against each other. This is in an effort to rival the monopoly that the UFC holds over the MMA market. However, their roster right now features a plethora of retired veterans, which doesn’t necessarily inspire a lot of confidence. However, it keeps them in the headlines.

This is why Sonnen believes that it is a smart move on their part. Be he’s happy that his last fight was against his enemy turned-friend Anderson Silva in Brazil and doesn’t want to sully that memory.

Instead, he’s sticking to his role as an analyst, and occasionally getting roasted by Daniel Cormier for not keeping up with the NBA.