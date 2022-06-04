“You will make more money, and you will go further than you will anywhere else” – WWE commentator explains why it is better to sign with WWE than UFC

WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith recently talked about Vince McMahon and Dana White, and the contrast between signing with WWE and UFC.

Over the years, both Vince McMahon and Dana White have provided platforms and turned talents into big superstars. If WWE has offered The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Rock, UFC has also produced stars like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. There are also stars like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, who have made their mark in both UFC and WWE.

Recently, Jimmy Smith was asked the question of whether he will choose Vince McMahon or Dana White. Smith has worked on both UFC and WWE and is, therefore, familiar with the ins and outs of both companies.

Jimmy Smith demonstrates the difference between signing with Vince McMahon and Dana White

Jimmy Smith recently spoke on an episode of Unlocking The Cage. The Raw commentator was asked which company he would sign with if both Vince McMahon and Dana White were interested in signing him.

While answering the question, Smith detailed what would happen when a fighter signs with WWE or UFC. He explained that Vince provides the fighter with everything he/she needs to be a big superstar. On the other hand in UFC, Dana will give you three chances to prove yourself.

Jimmy Smith stated:

“If Vince McMahon says, ‘We are going to make a star out of you, you will make more money, and you will go further than you will anywhere else. Dana White can only say, ‘Here’s your chance.’ If you get your ass kicked twice, all that goes away. If Vince McMahon says, ‘We think you can be a great character and we can do a lot with you’, they are going to make sure their investment is protected. They are going to give you the right booking, the right opponents, and the right people to get you over.”

The Raw commentator feels safer signing with WWE over UFC

While speaking on the show, Jimmy Smith explained his statement by using the example of Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson. The Raw commentator further stated that WWE will use all the tools to make Steveson a star in the pro-wrestling industry. He also stated that Gable Steveson will get the right training and build in WWE. He said:

“Gable Steveson did a cameo at WrestleMania. They are going to give him the right people. They are going to give him the right training. They’re going to cut the right promos. They are going to do everything necessary to make him a gigantic star because they have that ability.”

Jimmy Smith further explained that UFC’s nature is not predetermined. Therefore, a fighter gets 3 matches to prove his worth. But in WWE, when Vince believes in a fighter, he will give him everything possible to become a superstar.

