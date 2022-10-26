Social Media Star Gifts Aljamain Sterling Rolex Worth Over $10K After Betting and Winning $82K on the UFC Champion

Aljamain Sterling was gifted a Rolex, from renowned social media figure, ‘Skinnybets’, in the wake of his title defense of TJ Dillashaw!

Aljamain Sterling stood tall this past weekend, in his quest to dismantle TJ Dillashaw, who has been a staple of the UFC bantamweight division for the better part of the last decade.

In light of his success, professional sports consultant, ‘Skinnybets’, gifted Aljamain Sterling an opulent watch for his tremendous accomplishment. The watch, a two-tone Datejust Rolex, costs between $7000 and $15000.

View this post on Instagram

Skinnybets posted a video of the wholesome interaction between the UFC Bantamweight champion and himself. In the footage obtained, the sports consultant can be heard describing the sequence of events.

“Alright yo. We’re about to go to Sterling’s hotel. We’ll surprise him with this two-tone, Datejust Rolex. And take a look, what I got. We just ordered some champagne bottle.”

The betting mogul went on to meet Sterling in his hotel room, where he thanked him stating-

“Yo I just wanted to say thank you again. I got some surprises..the greatest bantamweight.”

Aljamain Sterling’s response to the gesture!

Aljamain Sterling was looking dapper in his hotel room in the aftermath of the fight. When Skinnybets made his presence known, with a surprise in store for ‘Aljo’, the 33-year-old wasn’t positive about what to expect.

To his consternation, Sterling was handed a luxurious Rolex watch. Suffice it to say, the champ was left astounded, saying-

“Oh s***. Oh we got a Rollie. I don’t even know how to open it. Oh that’s lit. That’s a nice one.”

View this post on Instagram

Skinnybets shared a heartfelt tribute to Sterling, which stated that he was a big fan of the ‘funkmaster’.

‘Aljo’ apparently turned the sports consultant’s $8000 dollar investment into a $1.4 Million return within the span of four days, when he defeated Petr Yan in their rematch for the UFC Bantamweight championship earlier this year.

He recently won 82000 having bet on Sterling again to reign supreme. The easiest money he has ever made according to the man himself.

The battle between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling!

Sterling was commanding and asserting his control throughout the fight, utilizing his wrestling to nullify Dillashaw’s exceptional movement and elite striking.

The “funkmaster’s” superiority was on display for two rounds, before his ferocious ground and pound got the better of TJ Dillashaw.

Sterling is undoubtedly one of the best 135 lbs fighters in martial arts history. There might be just two options that make sense for the American at this point.

Move up a weight class, and challenge for the 145lbs championship, or await the return of a certain former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo.

