Despite Seizure of $4,000,000 Worth Assets, Andrew Tate Shows Women Washing His $5.2 Million Bugatti Chiron

Afnan Chougle
|Published June 20, 2023

Credits: Andrew Tate’s twitter

Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer, has often shown love for his brown Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport by posting pictures and videos with it on social media. The car with a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,479 horsepower is surely one of its kind. However, when Tate was arrested last year, his over $4 million worth of assets, including watches, cars, and even Bugatti, were confiscated by the authorities. Even though Tate aka ‘Cobra’ has been released and placed under house arrest, his assets remain seized by the authorities.

However, the 36-year-old seems to be missing his beloved Bugatti Chiron. During his house arrest, Tate has been very active on his official Twitter account and has several times posted about the car. He did the same recently. But this time with a twist.

Andrew Tate shows women washing his Bugatti Chiron

In his most recent tweet, Tate posted a video of a blonde woman in a short dress washing his orange Bugatti Chiron. The caption on the tweet featuring Andrew Tate’s Bugatti was:

“Time for a summer drive.”

 

Some fans reacted angrily to the video, accusing Tate of committing an ‘act of misogyny’ once more. While some fans chastised ‘Cobra’ for shooting the aforementioned video after converting to Islam. Meanwhile, others praised the footage in the comments section.
Andrew Tate has amassed a fortune through his several online businesses. Tate has amassed a magnificent automotive collection that includes names such as Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and others. However, based on his previous tweets, it is clear that ‘Cobra’ holds the Bugatti in high regard.

Tate says his car is the most famous car in the world

As previously said, despite owning a large collection of pricey cars, the former professional kickboxer has frequently mentioned his Bugatti. He’s spoken about it so extensively on social media that the brown Bugatti has since become associated with him.

 

Even one of his most famous one-liners, ‘What color is your Bugatti?’ comes from his car. Given all of this, Tate once declared on Twitter that his Bugatti is the most famous car in the world.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is one of his most expensive vehicles. The car is said to be worth more than $5.2 million, according to sources. Tate, on the other hand, appreciates the car considerably more than its monetary value because it is now connected to his name.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s tweets? What do you guys think about his Bugatti?

