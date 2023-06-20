Despite Seizure of $4,000,000 Worth Assets, Andrew Tate Shows Women Washing His $5.2 Million Bugatti Chiron

Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer, has often shown love for his brown Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport by posting pictures and videos with it on social media. The car with a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,479 horsepower is surely one of its kind. However, when Tate was arrested last year, his over $4 million worth of assets, including watches, cars, and even Bugatti, were confiscated by the authorities. Even though Tate aka ‘Cobra’ has been released and placed under house arrest, his assets remain seized by the authorities.

However, the 36-year-old seems to be missing his beloved Bugatti Chiron. During his house arrest, Tate has been very active on his official Twitter account and has several times posted about the car. He did the same recently. But this time with a twist.

Andrew Tate shows women washing his Bugatti Chiron

In his most recent tweet, Tate posted a video of a blonde woman in a short dress washing his orange Bugatti Chiron. The caption on the tweet featuring Andrew Tate’s Bugatti was:

“Time for a summer drive.”

