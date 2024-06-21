Devin Haney Calls for Ryan Garcia Rematch After Suspension and Overturned Decision

Following Ryan Garcia’s positive drug test and subsequent suspension, the athletic commission overturned his win over Haney to a no-contest. Meaning, Devin Haney officially remains undefeated. However, the former undisputed lightweight champion does not want any sympathy from fans, as he wants Ryan Garcia.

Devin Haney does not want any blemishes on his perfect record. So to wash off any doubts, he wants to take the boxer who, in a series of tweets just claimed he was retiring from boxing to join the UFC.

However, this will not be possible for at least a year, since ‘KingRy’ will have to face the length of his entire suspension. Regardless, ‘The Dream’ continues to dream about it after the nightmare that was their first fight.

“I’m happy it’s wasn’t a DQ because I wouldn’t wanna win like that once this suspension is over @RyanGarcia let’s run it back. CLEAN on a even playing field.. Biggest fight n boxing!”

No bs tho I’m happy it’s wasn’t a DQ because I wouldn’t wanna win like that once this suspension is over @RyanGarcia let’s run it back. CLEAN on a even playing field.. Biggest fight n boxing! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) June 21, 2024

For the uninitiated, during their first fight Haney did not look like a undisputed lightweight champion. Garcia put on a masterclass inside the ring, even knocking Haney down.

He dominated the champ on his way to a majority decision victory. ‘The Dream’ now wants to run it back to show the world that the first fight was a fluke, a result of Garcia’s doping.

‘KingRy’, meanwhile, is already aboard the decision and after all the trash talking he claims he has forgiven Haney.

Ryan Garcia forgives Devin Haney and accepts his rematch offer

Following the verdict of a year-long suspension, Ryan Garcia took to X to blast Devin Haney, and boxing in general. He went on a rant about how they had done him dirty.

As it turns out, all Haney needed to do was offer him a rematch. That seems to have done the trick as Garcia has now forgiven the champ,

“Okay Devin I forgive you Let’s run it back Love wins #biggestfightinboxingrememebr”

Okay Devin I forgive you Let’s run it back Love wins #biggestfightinboxingrememebr — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 21, 2024

Now since Garcia can’t box for a year, it looks like he may be trying his hand in the UFC. Garcia recently tweeted out that he wanted to make a move to the MMA company whose bantamweight champion he’s been beefing with for years.