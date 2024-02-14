“Didn’t Oil Him”: Internet’s Wild Theories on Why Dana White Left Podcast Within 30 seconds

Dana White recently did something that fans could not wrap their heads around. The UFC President, being the face of the company, gets invited to a lot of podcasts to answer questions. Most recently, American comedian Howie Mandel invited White to his podcast to talk about the company, Power Slap, and various other topics. However, after Mandel made his introduction, the UFC President walked out of the podcast. Fans spawned a lot of theories on X regarding this.

Howie Mandel made a flattering introduction for Dana White, but the UFC president did not seem impressed as he walked off the set.

Here’s what fans had to say about it:

“He didn’t Oil him up good enough.”

Another user claimed it was staged:

“Howie is a comedian. This has to be staged. Just like the Cejudo thing.”

One user stated:

“Dana saw right through that suck up smoke screen. He’s had enough of bullshit.”

Another user claimed it was the introduction that caused it:

“That long ass introduction turned him off”

One user claimed Howie Mandel was trying to get the $50k performance bonus from Dana White:

“Bro glazing for a 50k bonus”

However, the UFC president isn’t simply managing his current situation. He frequently has to account for the behavior of his UFC athletes. Something similar happened lately to former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Dana White claims you can not bring Sean Strickland around any other humans following the MGK altercation

Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) almost got into an altercation during the Power Slap 6 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Strickland called the musician a weirdo and then went on to berate him on X. Reporters asked Dana White about the situation, and he responded by saying:

“You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. It’s like, you know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.”

Take a look at the clip:

Dana White seemed mildly amused by the entire situation. Sean Strickland went on to berate MGK on X and even dragged his fiance Megan Fox into it. Strickland could not fathom why Fox would choose to be with someone who dresses the way MGK dresses.

The UFC fighter called him a ‘weirdo’. Dana White had other things to worry about during Power Slap 6 and only got to know about the situation after it happened.