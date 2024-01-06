“I Am Naturally…”: Michael Chandler Claims Conor McGregor Fighting at 185 Will Be Huge Mistake for Him

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the UFC was announced last week by the man himself. However, like most things with McGregor, this was not a straightforward affair. While Conor McGregor did confirm Michael Chandler as his opponent, the date and more importantly the weight class left fans baffled. In a recent interview, Chandler explained why McGregor’s decision to fight at 185-pounds is going to end badly for him.

‘Iron’ recently sat down for an interview with TMZ Sports where he answered a host of questions related to the fight. He went on to share why a return for McGregor at middleweight is a huge mistake. He said,

“Yeah I think I am naturally bigger than him. If you remember, he’s a natural 145-pounder… I’ve carried this mass for the last 15-years and fought at lightweight with it. Whereas he has gained mass… Conor has gained weight, gained muscle mass, gotten bigger so we have not seen how he was going to fare with that extra muscle mass and extra size.”

Chandler went on to add how the extra size put on by McGregor will be an advantage for him. He said,

“I don’t think he will be able to move like the Conor of old. He won’t be able to have the same reaction time and same footwork and light on his feet at 170 let alone 185. I think it benefits me.”



‘The Notorious’ has always been known for his timing and precision. However ‘Iron’ has now stated how fighting at 185-pounds will be an advantage for him. With his statements he also seems to be playing mind games with the Irishman.

Conor McGregor to lose a prized asset with his move to middleweight?

McGregor once famously said, ‘precision beats power and timing beats speed’ after knocking out Jose Aldo in 14-seconds. Ever since he made his debut in the UFC, McGregor displayed an understanding of speed, timing, and footwork far superior to not just competitors in his weight class, but the entire roster. McGregor does not have the brutal punching power, however, his timing and placement ensures that his opponents hits the canvas. Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, we saw a shade of his former self.

However, the fight did not last long enough to fully understand ‘The Notorious’ at 155-pounds. If he returns at 185-pounds, Conor McGregor will have to deal with the added weight along with the time spent out of the octagon. While McGregor does not believe so, ring rust is real and we have seen a lot of fighters affected by it over the past few years. Therefore, there is a lot of substance to what Chandler is saying, and it is not all mind games.