“Put your nuts on the line” – UFC star Marvin Vettori calls out Youtube kid Jake Paul

UFC star Marvin Vettori has challenged Youtuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul to a sparing match.

UFC middleweight contender, Marvin Vettori’s tweet came at the same time as the ongoing feud between Dana White and Jake Paul. Vettori has made it clear that he wants a piece of the YouTube star, even if its behind closed doors.

Marvin Vettori seems to be the latest fighter to have Jake Paul in his radar. “The Problem Child” Jake Paul has already knocked out two former UFC fighters. The recent being a brutal knockout against Tyron Woodley. Paul is 5-0 in his pro boxing career. He has KO’s against the likes of YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib’, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, and Woodley, 39.

On the other hand, Vettori has has sparred ex-WBC boxing champion David Benavidez in his career. He is now 18–5–1 in his MMA career, but sadly lost his title challenge to the champ Israel Adesanya last June.

Vettori Challenges Jake Paul to a sparing match

Tweeting to Jake Paul, Vettori posted- “Let’s set up a sparring. I’ll match any bet you want.

“You claim anybody, anytime, anywhere but you won’t go further then 6 rounds I promise you that.

“Put your nuts on the table, I wanna feel if you can really box.”

Hei Fake Paul @jakepaul let’s set up a sparring. I’ll match any bet you want. You claim anybody, anytime, anywhere but you won’t go further then 6 rounds I promise you that.

Put your nuts on the table, I wanna feel if you can really box.#FakePaul #theitaliandream pic.twitter.com/0FBuSzAGu2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 4, 2022

This is a rather unusual callout or challenge Jake Paul has received in the combat community. Marvin Vettori did not call for an actual bout, but rather a sparing match. This suggesting a closed door event. Either Vettori doesn’t want to publicly lose to Jake Paul or he has a beating planned for “The Problem Child”.

With the post, Vettori posted a video of his sparing partners wherein they are praising Vettori’s boxing ability.

This act of Vettori suggests the UFC star is a bit desperate to get his hands on “The Problem Child” and prove a point. The need to prove his worth through the video to bait Jake Paul seems a bit impulsive. Vettori isn’t known for his calm composure, but rather his firefly, angry personality.

Most MMA fans would agree that Jake Paul hasnt really fought any good fighters who are still in their prime or competing for a title. He has only fought old retired fighters.

Any way one looks at it, this fight or sparring match can go either way. We know Vettori is a strong boxer, but Jake Paul must be taken into consideration due to his viscous knockout to Tyron Woodley. This will be one hell of a sparring match!