UFC 300: Ex-UFC Champion “Would Love” Jim Miller vs. Paul Felder Matchup for the Historic Event

Jim Miller, still going strong in his 40s, showcased stellar skills at the first UFC event this year, securing his 26th win under the UFC banner with a face crank submission in round 3. Now the talk of the town, Miller has called out Paul Felder for a UFC 300 showdown. Reacting to the incident, on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the matchup, expressing his excitement to see this fight.

Well, if you missed the event, following his victory over Gabriel Benitez, Miller called out former UFC fighter Paul Felder. He mentioned that with UFC 300 approaching, he has a couple of names in mind for potential opponents and expressed interest in facing Felder, who was at the commentator desk.

After his callout, fans on the internet began speculating and generating hype for this matchup. Meanwhile, Bisping, while discussing the fight, expressed his desire to witness this showdown. In his words,

“I would love to see it. I actually said to Paul Felder, I said ‘You gotta do it, buddy’. I said ‘You will live in regret’.”

According to Bisping, at 39, Felder maintains a solid athletic regimen and remains in good shape. He believes that the proposed Miller vs. Felder matchup for UFC 300 is perfect, considering both are company veterans with solid reputations – one known for knockouts and the other for submissions. Meanwhile, Dana White and the company have already scheduled some compelling fights for the historic UFC 300 event.

UFC 300: Every Update Till Now

UFC President Dana White has been creating the hype for UFC 300 for a long time. It was expected to have the star-studded lineup for this historic event, and now the UFC 300 fight card mystery is gradually coming to end as several fights got announced up until now.

The latest addition to the lineup is the Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt fight. Notably, the Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan bout, featuring the UFC strawweight title, stands out as a major highlight, being the sole title fight announced thus far. Another thrilling matchup on the card is Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, a clash for the lightweight title’s number one contender spot against Islam Makhachev.

And apart from this, matches like Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage are making the card look exceptionally promising. While rumors circulate about potential appearances by veterans like Nate Diaz, nothing has been confirmed yet.