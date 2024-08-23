Dillon Danis Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for 25,000,000 YouTube Milestone With ‘Old Conor McGregor Picture’

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the internet ever since he opened his YouTube channel and gained over 25 million subscribers in just one day. And as he celebrates, he has received congratulations from a very unlikely source; Dillon Danis

The resident troll of the combat sports community has actually met the soccer star thanks to Conor McGregor. The Jiu-Jitsu expert was a part of the Irishman’s team and would travel with him. He was presumably around when McGregor had notoriously promised Ronaldo that he would make it to Forbes #1 when they had met back in the day.

In a recent tweet, Danis congratulated Ronaldo on his latest milestone with a photo from a party with McGregor and himself.

“Congrats on 25 Million Subscribers @Cristiano”

In the photo, it appears as though ‘CR7’ is trying to take Danis down as Conor McGregor watches on. The pair seem no longer in contact since Danis left Team McGregor.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo choosing boxing over UFC seems to have made McGregor the butt of jokes on the internet. In a This or That video, CR7 told fans he liked boxing over MMA, and the entire combat sports community thinks it’s because he’s hung out too much with the Irishman.

But Ronaldo is not worried about it as he passes his biggest fan’s record in less than a day.

IShowSpeed in disbelief after Ronaldo joins YouTube

IShowSpeed’s love for Cristiano Ronaldo played a big role in his fame. He became universally known as that guy who is just famous for, well, a few other things as well to be fair to him but mostly for his obsession over the former Real Madrid striker.

However, when he saw that his idol joined YouTube, he was sad and then happy to see that he surpassed him in subscribers in just one day.

“Oh my god he just did it in one day. He passed me in one day oh my god”

iShowSpeed reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo getting 28.2M subscribers to pass him on YouTube by hitting the SIU into his setup, Ronaldo passes him in just over a day of creating his channel pic.twitter.com/rQcn2VCqos — ryan (@scubaryan_) August 23, 2024

After watching his idol surpass him in subscribers, he went on to do the iconic ‘Siu’ celebration onto his set up, inevitably breaking his desk. Of course, he did!