“$35,000,000 Million at $300 Million”: Jake Paul Hits ‘Huge’ Milestone in His Venture Ahead of Nate Diaz Match

Social media superstar turned boxer Jake Paul has had quite the journey. Starting from making short-form content on Vine to going on to become one of the most popular YouTubers and then transitioning into boxing, ‘The Problem Child’ has made quite the name for himself. The Ohio native has over 23 million followers on Instagram. And has gained over 20 million subscribers on YouTube. Talking about his boxing career, Paul has won over former UFC champions. He has lost only once in his 7 total bouts. Moreover, making content and fighting is not all Paul restricts himself to.

Interestingly, He is also a businessman who has seen success with his ventures. And one of his recent ventures, ‘Betr’ is on its way to becoming a unicorn.

Jake Paul’s Betr is now worth $300 million

‘The Problem Child’ launched his sports betting company, ‘Betr’ last year in August. In just under a year, the company has managed to cross the valuation of $300 million after raising $35 mullion recently.

Despite the fact that the company was launched as a joint venture between Paul and betting Joey Levy, it is a major milestone for a company that is very new in the market. It is worth noting that ‘Betr’ is more than just your average sports betting platform.

Instead, it offers its users to micro-bet as well, which means that users can place bets on predicting every moment of the sporting event. As of now, the platform is offering services for sports like NBA, NFL, College Football, and MLB.

As ‘The Problem Child’ is making huge moves in business, he is set to make his boxing return for a new challenge. His next opponent is an interesting ex-fighter of the UFC.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is set to be a 10-round fight

Ever since turning pro in 2020, Jake Paul has made a huge noise with his choice of opponent in boxing. The Ohio-based boxer is coming off a loss at the hands of Tommy Fury. Still, his record is impressive for somebody who started fighting just three years ago.

As of now, Jake Paul is set to lock horns against former UFC star Nate Diaz in August. Interestingly, the bout will be the first time ‘The Problem Child’ competes in a 10-round fight.

The same will be an advantage for Nate Diaz, who is known for his cardio and insane endurance. That said, it will be interesting to see if Paul can fall back to the winning column after suffering his maiden pro-boxing defeat earlier this year.

