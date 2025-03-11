Dillon Danis Feels Betrayed by Conor McGregor for Meeting Logan Paul, Who Was Trying to Ruin His Life

Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor used to be tight—really tight. Danis had been part of McGregor’s training camp for years, helping him sharpen his grappling skills and prepare for some of the toughest fights of his career. But now? Things seem way different.

Danis recently voiced his frustration over seeing Conor McGregor casually chatting it up with Logan Paul and Jake Paul on their way to Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. It wasn’t just a casual encounter either. The whole scene felt like something out of a bizarre crossover episode. On a bus packed with celebrities and influencers, McGregor was sitting at the back next to Pam Stepnick, the Paul brothers’ mom, while Logan and Jake Paul were right in front of them snapping pictures and recording videos of the surreal moment.

What made it worse? Logan Paul was still locked in an intense legal battle with Danis at the time. To Danis, this was the ultimate betrayal. It’s one thing to catch your friend mingling with your enemy; it’s another to see them straight-up buddying up while you’re battling lawsuits with that same person.

And McGregor of all people should understand what it feels like to be dealing with lawsuits. After all, he’s faced his own fair share of legal issues over the years. That’s why it stung so badly for Danis who spoke about it on the Ariel Helwani Show,

“[Logan Paul] is trying to ruin my life and trying to take money from my kid’s mouth,” Danis said. “And [Conor McGregor] has been through lawsuits, so he knows what it’s like to be sued. It sucks. That’s why it kind of hurt.”

Although there is some logic in what Danis was saying, McGregor’s had a separate intention from his interaction. At that time, rumors of the pair agreeing to a boxing fight in India were rampant. So the Irishman was also trying to talk to ‘The Maverick’ and get the fight signed and sealed. However, to Danis, the damage was already done.

Well, he won’t be feeling the pressure of the legal fees for too long though. With his fight against KSI coming up, the American revealed a rough estimate of his purse for the fight.

Dillon Danis set to earn millions against KSI

Dillon Danis is going to be fighting KSI on Saturday, 29 March at the AO Arena in Manchester. The pair have been beefing for over a year now and this grudge match has finally come to fruition after falling apart last year due to Danis sustaining an injury.

With the fight officially on, there has been a lot of speculation as to how much the Jiu Jitsu expert will earn for his exploits in the ring. Helwani naturally had to ask Danis about his earnings and he responded saying, “Yeah, it would be more (than $1 million). Yeah Pay-Per-View too, so it could be more (than a million).”

Whereas, for his last fight, he had to accept a fixed purse as that was a part of securing the fight. This time around, he also gets a share of the PPV sales, which could make his total purse go up to $2 million or even more.