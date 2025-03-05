‘Coolest Thing KSI Has Ever Done’: Fans Hype KSI After He Smacks Dillon Danis With Pan Cake at Face-Off

Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; British YouTuber KSI and cruiserweight professional boxer swings a bat in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As if comparing his power to Alex Pereira and his boxing style to Dmitry Bivol wasn’t enough, KSI gave us another unforgettable moment from the Misfits press conference. As the two stood inches apart, exchanging trash talk, KSI suddenly pulled his hands out of his pockets and smacked Danis across the face. But this wasn’t just any slap, it was a slap with a pancake.

Yes, you read that right. ‘That’s a mockery of boxing’, you must think. It won’t be wrong to be offended, but neither of them is a boxer, so there goes that sentiment!

But for over a year now, they have been feuding with each other on social media, going back and forth exchanging trash talk. It even reached a boiling point last year, ahead of their scheduled fight, when Danis flipped KSI’s hat and threw a glass full of coffee at the Brit’s face.

This just seemed like an opportunity for ‘The Nightmare’ to get his revenge against the American. And apparently, revenge is a dish best served as a cold pancake to the face.

KSI JUST SLAPPED TF OUT OF DILLON DANIS DURING THE FACE OFF pic.twitter.com/WiUGM6rgAP — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 4, 2025

One user pointed out Danis’ slow reaction time, joking, “Dillon’s reaction time is so slow, it needs three business days.”

Another fan took a moment to appreciate the comedic gold of the situation, saying, “If you slow it down you can see KSI slapped him with a pancake wtf lmao.”

The idea that KSI somehow managed to sneak a pancake into this face-off and use it as a weapon just made everything funnier. This happened just days after Chris Eubank Jr. smashed an egg on Conor Benn’s face during their face-off.

One reaction summed up the general sentiment: “Coolest thing KSI has ever done.”

Given KSI’s long history of viral moments, that’s a bold claim, but considering the absurdity of slapping a man with a pancake on a major fight stage, it might just be true.

Coolest thing KSI has ever done — Duke Dudley (@dukeofdudley) March 4, 2025

Some fans who usually call out antics like these as unsportsmanlike made an exception this time. One person admitted, “Normally I’d say bad sportsmanship. But since it’s Dillon Danis, it’s acceptable.”

Danis has built a reputation for being an agitator in the fight world, so it seems like fans saw this as poetic justice rather than a cheap shot.

Normally I’d say bad sportsmanship. But since it’s Dillon Danis, it’s acceptable. — Brax Moore (@brax_moore_more) March 4, 2025

The overall consensus? No sympathy for Danis. As one user bluntly put it: “Can’t say he didn’t deserve it.” Another took it even further, calling the moment the “Dictionary definition of a b*tch slap.”

At the end of the day, this bizarre but hilarious moment added even more fuel to the fire for KSI vs. Danis. If the actual fight is anywhere near as entertaining as this pancake slap, fans are in for a show.

And even if he doesn’t, there’s always the Sideman Charity match to break some bones.

Will Danis get to two-foot tackle KSI?

The British YouTube group hosts a soccer match every year, with the proceeds of the event going to charity. It has become one of the biggest soccer charity events in the YouTube scene. It often sees big-time influencers like Speed, KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, TBJZL, and Behzinga, among others.

So, when KSI revealed that his business partner, Logan Paul, would be a part of the match, fans were excited. However, no one was more excited than Danis himself. The jiu-jitsu expert responded to the tweet, claiming he was also going to be a part of the match.

I am too. This should be fun. https://t.co/uagC1itdU2 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 27, 2025



Although there is no confirmation of this news yet, it is highly unlikely that it will happen. Putting KSI, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis on a soccer field is just a recipe for disaster.

It won’t be long before the two-foot tackles turn into an all-out brawl, and the referee will have to start dishing out red cards.