2 Years After Retiring, Georges St-Pierre Opened Up About Dana White’s ‘Lies’ Regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest superstars in the UFC. He is many fans contender for the GOAT of MMA. However, there is one another fighter who tops many fans list in the greatest fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre. A big section of supporters are always debating between who is better GSP or ‘The Eagle’. What’s more, even both the fighters want to know who is better and come on top against each other. GSP once revealed that UFC and Dana White once tried to set up the fight 2 years after his retirement. However, it was perhaps a sneaky and deceptive attempt from the UFC head honcho.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest UFC lightweight fighters of all time. The Dagestani retired with an undefeated professional record of 29-0. During his prime many fighters were comparing him to GSP. On the other hand, St-Pierre was one of the most well balanced fighters of all time. He retired with a professional record of 26-2. He used to fight in an era which was full of killer fighters. Furthermore, GSP won both middleweight and welterweight championship. One thing which both the fighters feel was missing in their career was the fact that they could not fight each other.

Georges St-Pierre revealed Dana White’s sneaky attempts to set up Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

GSP revealed that Dana White tried to trick him into accepting a fight against the Dagestani after retirement. Both GSP and Nurmagomedov once wished to fight each other but UFC had different plans. However, a couple of years later now White and UFC were open to make the fight.

GSP said, “Dana talk to me it was like Khabib already accepted but it wasn’t true. It was just going to fish with me and fish and see how to make that fight happen. So they knew now that we were both retired so for them it was an opportunity to make a big money fight. So I said, i’m going to think about it and I wait a few days and I saw in the media that Ali Abdilaziz came out publicly and said that hey now George want to fight but now we already retired. So it was all BS Dana kind of lied to me. Khabib, they didn’t approach Khabib first, they approached me first to make it happen. Not I think. I know that for a fact. Yeah 100 percent. It’s the game. That’s the nature of the game. It’s a promotion.“

GSP was not happy about the fact that White tried to make the fight by using deception. That too after so long into his retirement. There was a time when both the fighters were willing to fight. However, UFC had other plans.

Why did UFC not setup GSP Vs Nurmagomedov

According to the Canadian fighter UFC wanted Khabib to remain active and partake in fights within the UFC division. When GSP was willing to fight Khabib, they wanted him to face the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

GSP said, “It is always a question of timing. We tried to make it happen. A year after I retired we approached the UFC with that idea and Khabib was on board, I was on board but UFC had other plans, they wanted to. In a business point of view it made sense because they wanted to keep Khabib. Because they keep the ball rolling. They knew that I would only comeback for maybe 1 fight, you know what I mean. They rather keep Khabib active. I guess and not taking the risk , you know. I understand and therefore I believe that it did not materialize.“

GSP understands that the promotion was making decision taking their profits in considerations. However, he believes that there was enough room for them to make a fight.