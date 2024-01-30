Shakur Stevenson Net Worth: How Much Money Did He Make From Boxing and Other Investments?

Shakur Stevenson is one of the most promising young talents in the world of boxing right now. The 26-year-old is only 21 fights into his professional career and has already made a name for himself. As Stevenson grows bigger as an athlete, the cheques coming his way will only get bigger.

A native of New Jersey, Stevenson won the silver medal in the bantamweight division at the 2016 Olympics. The 26-year-old switched to professional boxing and has racked up a 21-0 undefeated record. “Sugar” has already become a two-weight world champion in boxing, having won super featherweight belts from The Ring, WBO, and WBC. In addition, Stevenson was the WBO featherweight champion. The youthful, gifted fighter has also participated in professional boxing competitions at the lightweight division.

As things stand, it is estimated that Stevenson has a reported net worth of $10 million. This can be attributed mainly to his last three fights, which were his biggest purses in boxing to date. Stevenson faced Oscar Valdez in April 2022. This was the first time he broke the million dollar mark in earnings. For the fight against Valdez, it is reported that Stevenson made a whopping $1.5 million.

As is the case in boxing, the bigger the fight gets, the more the fighters stand to earn. In his April 2023 bout against Shuichiro Yoshino, Stevenson is reported to have made $3 million due to the enormity of the fight. Most recently, Stevenson secured a win against Edwin De Los Santos. There are no concrete reports on how much he earned. However, it is safe to assume that Stevenson made between $3 and $4 million for the fight.

Shakur Stevenson business earnings and sponsorships

The 26-year-old has had several sponsorship deals coming his way over the last two years. For starters, both Stevenson and his mentor Terence Crawford were signed by PRIME, the hydration company started by KSI and Logan Paul. Stevenson joins the likes of Patrick Mahomes as a PRIME sponsored athlete. In addition to that, Stevenson inked a deal with Reebok to be his official footwear for his fight against Edwin De Los Santos. Lastly, Stevenson also promotes a tequila brand called, ‘Pātsch Tequila’. However, Stevenson’s biggest business opportunity lies ahead of him.

The fight against De Los Santos was Stevenson’s last fight on his contract with Top Rank. He is now a free agent and finds himself in the same spot as the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez. Both men started their own promotion company, which allowed them to keep a bigger piece of the pie for themselves, making them multi-millionaires.