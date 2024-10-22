Donald Trump Calls UFC Boss Dana White After The Nelk Boys Get to Experience the $100 Million VIP Jet ‘Force One’

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump seems to be developing a real liking for The Nelk Boys. The YouTube group has always shown their support to the 45th POTUS, and thanks to Dana White, they are now in contact with each other. Their latest adventure together involved flying together in a private jet with Trump ringing up Dana White

The Nelk Boys have even filmed 2 podcasts and several YouTube videos with the 78-year-old before but nothing has been like this ever!

In their latest YouTube video, they captured their experience flying alongside the presidential candidate in his private plane, reportedly worth a whopping $100 million, something The Donald couldn’t help but brag about.

So, he called White to let him know they were having a good time.

“I’m with your favorite people, the Nelk Boys, they are having a good time at my expense. They’re having a good time on my plane.”

The presidential candidate had nothing but praise for the YouTube group. He even called them the modern-day Jimmy Carsons. The troupe had joined the former president at his Los Angeles rally, after which they flew down to Las Vegas together.

Kyle Forgeard of the YouTube group even thanked White for connecting them with Trump as he appeared on their podcast.

Trump and Nelk Boys talk UFC and Uncle Dana

Dana White is the whole reason the Nelk Boys met up with Donald Trump in the first place. It all started back in 2020 when he was president and they got to board the Air Force One.

Since then they have filmed two podcasts and run into each other at UFC events. Trump, of course, enjoys their company and has now praised the UFC president for introducing them to the notorious YouTubers.

In their latest podcast episode, the former US president praised White saying,

“Dana White, Dana got it started right? Who would have thought?…..Is he incredible by the way? Nobody like him”

The fans seem to like this partnership between the YouTube group and the former president and their podcast episodes get millions of views across social media platforms.

So naturally, this helps with getting the Republican nominee more exposure that hopefully translates into votes when he goes on the ballot box again in a few weeks’ time. Trump has also been promoting/ campaigning with White in places as the UFC president’s endorsement brings him a ton of eyes from the MMA community.

Now, whether they just stare at him or that’ll translate into votes is another matter altogether.