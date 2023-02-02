Is Andrew Tate Released: Was the ‘Top G’ Found Guilty?

Andrew Tate has become a household name over the last year. Thanks to his controversial and rather misogynistic comments, the former kickboxer has also faced a lot of criticism.

Moreover, this is not it. Andrew Tate has also been linked with some serious criminal allegations. The former kickboxer was arrested from his house in Romania on December 29th, 2022, along with his brother Tristan Tate.

Ever since then, the controversial social media star has been in police custody. The trial is still going on, and Tate’s fans are wondering whether the ‘Top G’ is released from jail or not.

Has Andrew Tate been released from jail?

No, Andrew Tate is not out of the prison yet. After the Romanian police arrested the Tate brothers from their house, they were ordered to remain in custody for 30 days.

However, as the police couldn’t come to a conclusion and the investigation linking them to human trafficking and money laundering was further extended. The judicial court of Romania ordered an extension of their detention.

🛑 BREAKING

–

Tina Glandian (One of the Tate Brother's international lawyers who has worked for Mike Tyson & Michael Jackson) gets interviewed by @piersmorgan and gives her stance on the arrest of The Tate Brothers‼️

With the 30 days extension, the Tate brothers are now expected to remain in police custody at least until the end of February. However, it doesn’t mean that they will be released for sure and they could be kept in jail for longer if they are found guilty or the investigation is extended.

However, there must be confusion because Tate’s Twitter account is very active despite his detention. This made a lot of people think that Tate might have been released. But his new lawyer clarified that it wasn’t Tate handling the account, but someone else. However, she didn’t name the individual.

Tate hires a lawyer associated with Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and more

The ongoing trial of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate has caught a lot of attention worldwide. And how things stand at the moment, it looks like the trouble is nowhere near ending.

However, in order to tackle their rather tricky case linking them to human trafficking and money laundering, they have hired a prominent attorney. As per sources, the Tate brothers have hired Tina Glandian. It is worth noting that Glandian is a very famous attorney who has worked with very notable figures in the past.

Tina Glandian has worked with the likes of Mike Tyson and Chris Brown. She was also the lead attorney in Michael Jackson’s trial against Xtrajet. It’s safe to say that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate want to give it the best shot to prove their innocence.

That said, it would be interesting to see if Tina Glandain can help the two out of the trouble they currently find themselves in. As of now, though, there has been no good update for the brothers as the Romanian court has rejected their appeal against detention.

What are your thoughts on the whole Tate brothers’ trial? What do you guys think about their new addition to the law team?