“Don’t Miss Your Chance”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Motivates Dagestani Fighter to Earn UFC Contract from Dana White

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov before a bout between Merab Dvalishvili (not pictured) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has some cold words for a compatriot ahead of his Dana White’s Contender Series bow, urging him to take the chance he’s been offered with both hands.

Nurmagomedov, who did just that since the beginning of his Octagon tenure back in 2012, retired boasting a stunning 29-0 professional record in 2020. Furthermore, his record as the longest-reigning lightweight champion has yet to be gazumped since his retirement.

Going on to become a decorated head coach at American Kickboxing Academy, the Russian star has coached and trained proteges to gold across other promotions. Namely, the Dagestani has guided Islam Makhachev to his former lightweight crown. And in Bellator MMA, his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, still holds the undisputed lightweight championship.

And with a massive Russian influx coming into the UFC in the last decade, he has issued a rather inspiring yet cold message to this interesting up-and-comer.

Set to make an outing on the Contender Series later this year, flyweight upstart Rashid Vagabov boasts an impressive 13-2 professional record. Given that DCWS has produced hundreds of UFC fighters and at least three world champions within the promotion, Vagabov should be treating this like a life-changing opportunity.

And that is exactly what Khabib wants him to remember.

“Don’t miss your chance,” the UFC Hall of Fame inductee posted while mentioning Rashid Vagabov on his official social media.



Meanwhile, Khabib himself is looking to build a legacy that extends far beyond his records inside the octagon.

Khabib backed as AKA head honcho

Falling short in his latest bid to crown a new champion from his gym at UFC 311, Khabib most recently featured in a corner back in January. Despite a spirited effort, Umar suffered his first-ever loss in a decision defeat to the bantamweight incumbent, Merab Dvalishvili.

Despite Umar and Khabib’s insistence on getting Merab to fight Umar just months after the Georgian won the title, the Dagestani challenger simply looked out of place in front of the veteran champion.

Umar put on a fight in his own right but found himself limited by his ability to stuff Merab’s relentless takedowns and consequently exhausted himself even before the championship rounds began.

However, despite the loss, Khabib’s stock has continued to rise.

Long trained by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and AKA leader, Javier Mendez, Khabib has become a leadership figure at the AKA.

Emerging from the shadow of the maestro, Mendez, Khabib has been backed as the real leader in California.

“Khabib is the number one most important person in Islam’s corner, for sure. He’s becoming that for all of them to be honest with you“, he said.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying I don’t coach you guys, and I’m not the head coach, I am the head coach. But as a head coach, I lay back and I let the person that’s actually the real leader be the leader. And he’s the real leader,” Mendez asserted.