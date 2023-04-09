Drake Recovers ‘$2 Million’ Loss After Israel Adesanya Knockouts Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Drake, a well-known Canadian rapper, exhales in relief as Israel Adesanya defeats Alex Pereira to recover the middleweight championship at UFC 287. The rapper is renowned for placing large bets on a variety of sports, including NBA, NFL, UFC, and others. The Grammy Award winner has suffered multiple losses as a result. Drake, however, has now made up for the earlier loss he sustained from betting on Israel Adesanya.

In this rematch, Adesanya started up as the betting favorite. But his prior defeats against Alex Pereira raise questions about his ability to win. The Last Stylebender, however, has flipped the script.

Israel Adesanya breaks the Drake curse

‘The Last Stylebender’ suffered two back-to-back losses against the Brazilian mixed martial artist during their Glory Kickboxing career. Interestingly, Pereira repeated the same when he made his way into the UFC.

‘Poatan’ knocked Izzy out in their first UFC outing last year and became the new middleweight champion. Drake had wagered money on Israel Adesanya before the fight at UFC 281. Izzy’s loss cost him around $2 Million.

Despite this loss, Drake had faith in the UFC star. He wagered $1 million on Adesanya to win, and from that, $400k was for a win via KO. However, in their rematch, Adesanya turned the tables.

The New Zealander waited for the perfect moment and heavy strikes knocked Pereira out cold. Thus, winning the Canadian rapper over $2 million. Adesanya had reacted to the bets by commenting on Drake’s post. However, after his victory, he is yet to talk about Drake’s bets.

‘The Last Stylebender’ proves his doubters wrong

Adesanya has been undefeated in the middleweight division for years. However, after three losses against Pereira, many believed that the Brazilian had his number.

However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has put an end to the story in an incredible fashion. He knocked one of the most feared UFC middleweights out cold. Thus, washing the stain away from his legacy.

Israel Adesanya: I wanna whoop his ass so bad. #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/qArXkovOAr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 9, 2023

Following the victory, Adesanya had the crowd on their feet with his celebration and post-fight speech. So far, Khamzat Chimaev and Jan Blachowicz have called out Izzy after his win. However, Izzy seems to have his eyes on an unnamed middleweight.

In the post-fight press conference, ‘The Last Stylebender’ mentioned the fighter and stated that he wants to fight him in Africa. However, Adesanya didn’t reveal the names of the fighter.

But fans were quick to speculate it might be Dricus Du Plessis, because of his recent comments. As of now, nothing is official. Thus, it remains to be seen who Izzy fights next.

Who do you think Adesanya was talking about? What are your thoughts on Drake’s bet?