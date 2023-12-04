Conor McGregor President: BKFC Joins Fans to Encourage McGregor’s Latest Ambition

In just a few years after his debut, Conor McGregor became the face of the UFC. The Irish superstar orchestrated his growth perfectly. From a two-division world champion in a regional promotion, to the face of the biggest MMA promotion in the world. ‘The Notorious’ is without a doubt one of the biggest names in combat sports and with that comes a lot of responsibilities as well.

‘The Notorious’ is an extremely proud Irishman and speaks very highly of his country. The former two-division world champion also takes the time out to speak on issues that are currently plaguing his own country sometimes at his own expense. Most recently, McGregor spoke out about the policies of the government and how they needed to change following a horrific incident in Dublin. After what has transpired the last few weeks, McGregor took to Twitter to share a rather grand ambition of his. He posted a picture of himself with the caption,

“Ireland, your President.”

Needless to say, McGregor’s post garnered a lot of interesting reactions from fans who were all in support of the idea. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “MIGA! Make Ireland Great Again”

Another fan added, “DO IT! Surround yourself with strong trustworthy people, don’t back down, and be ready to fight.”

“Save Ireland”– urged a fan

Combat sports promotion BKFC also commented on the post saying, “Ya got our vote”

The post comes a few days after Conor McGregor found himself in hot water over recent tweets. ‘The Notorious’ is currently being investigated for inciting violence through his recent tweets. With that being said, let’s take a look at what is next for Conor McGregor in the octagon.

Conor McGregor to return to the ring earlier than expected?

‘The Notorious’ entered the USADA testing pool last month. Which means that he will be eligible to compete in April. However, since the UFC’s deal with USADA is expiring on the first of January 2024, Mcgregor will be eligible to compete sooner than the original date of April.

This news comes at a good time for the UFC. Dana White and his team are currently putting together the pieces for what might be the biggest card of 2024, UFC 300. Conor McGregor will be the perfect fighter to headline such an historic event for the company. However, there are no concrete reports that suggest that the UFC is looking at Conor McGregor to headline the card at this point in time.