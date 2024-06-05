Ex-UFC Champ Sean Strickland Believes Influencers Like Andrew Tate Leave Children with an Emptiness

Sean Strickland does not care for wins or titles anymore. All he wants is to be a good man, a good boyfriend, and a good role model for the youth. Strickland has always spoken about how he never had a good male role model to look up to while growing up. So he always wanted to be that positive influence in somebody’s life. However, he believes the likes of Andrew Tate have an adverse effect on today’s youth.

Sean Strickland has been quite vocal about his distrust towards Andrew Tate. The former UFC champion does not like what Tate does, or what he stands for. In a recent interview posted to his Instagram page, Strickland even spoke about being a positive role model for the youth and criticized Tate, saying,

“You know you see these like Andrew Tate’s, these influencers, Instagram models, and as a kid you aspire to kind of be these people and it just leaves you empty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

In the interview, Sean Strickland insisted that wanting to be like these influencers is not something that can bring one happiness. Instead, one can bring a massive change in the world if they do the right things and become a good role model to the future generation.

The 33-year-old also spoke about the importance of staying loyal to one girl and treating her right, and from the looks of it, the former UFC champion has become a pretty family-oriented man now.

On the other hand, Strickland was also pretty dissatisfied with his performance at UFC 302, as he trolled his fight through a recent post on X.

Sean Strickland trolls his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa both promised fans a war on Saturday night as they were determined to go for the knockout. However, the reality appeared to be far from it. Paulo Costa looked trigger-shy and kept fading away as the rounds went by. Strickland, on the other hand, kept applying pressure but wasn’t able to do much. Hence, in introspection, the former champ trolled his fight on X by replying to a fan who sped up the fight footage, saying,

“The only way this fight should be watched”

The only way this fight should be watched https://t.co/t3LSJ4IzjW — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 4, 2024

Even though Sean Strickland ended up securing the victory in a dominant fashion, he could not deliver on his promises of a ‘war’ to his fans. Still, it will be interesting to see if Strickland gets the title shot next after taking out yet another top contender in the division.