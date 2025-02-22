Ex-UFC Champion Compares His Acting Skills to Hollywood Icon Denzel Washington

Henry Cejudo has never lacked confidence, whether inside the octagon or outside of it. As he prepares for his upcoming fight against Song Yadong in Seattle, ‘Triple C’ has once again made headlines, this time for comparing his acting skills to none other than Hollywood legend Denzel Washington.

Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champion, is eager to return to the win column and reassert himself as a top contender. But he’s not an actor. No one believed him when he said he was going to retire. And sure enough, he came back a few years later! Regardless, he has successfully played pranks on people before. Remember that infamous video where he pretended to fire his coach?

Well, Nina Marie Daniele referenced it while praising how convincing he looked in the video, and without a second thought, Cejudo just blurted out- “My nickname is Denzel at times… Apparently, I act like him so.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele)

He doesn’t!

However, that is fine, since his primary focus remains on his fight against Yadong at UFC Seattle. After falling short in his last bout, Cejudo is determined to prove that he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division. A victory could put him back in the conversation for a title shot, something he has been chasing since his return from retirement.

Cejudo brings the cringe back to UFC Seattle

It’s not exactly unexpected from Triple C to be fair. He’s been at ceremonial weigh-ins before as a magician literally pulling rabbits out of hats. He even brought a fake snake to the TJ Dillashaw face-off and smashed it on the stage for some reason.

And at the UFC Seattle ceremonial weigh-ins, Cejudo once again lived up to his ‘King of Cringe’ moniker!

Sporting a gold chain with one of his own UFC trading cards as a pendant, he took things even further by breaking open a giant fortune cookie on the scale, that read, “Song’s luck is running low, Round 4 TKO!”

It should be noted that fortune cookies are Chinese and Yadong is Japanese. So that was some classic 80s bigotry on display there!

Despite these antics, Yadong remained unfazed, responding with a confident smile. The bantamweight contender, who has been on an impressive run, made his own prediction for fight night and said, “Henry is a good fighter. He’s a legend. But I will make sure he retires on Saturday night. This is going to be his last fight, don’t miss it!”

Acknowledging that his career is nearing its final chapter, Cejudo then confirmed that this is his last run in the UFC but rejected the idea that it would end this weekend.

He tried to clap back at the Chinese UFC fighter with another racist stereotype, stating that he was surprised he could speak English!