Ex-UFC Title Contender Asks Alex Pereira an All-Important Question as Break up Controversy With Merle Continues

The rivalry between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis has been the major talking point for UFC fans this week. However, a developing storyline this week surrounding Alex Pereira has caught the attention of the UFC almost as much as the upcoming PPV. While fans share their thoughts on the situation on social media, Paulo Costa took it a notch by asking Alex Pereira an all important question on Twitter.

Alex Pereira is currently in Canada, attending all the events leading up to UFC 297. Pereira is in attendance supporting his friend and training partner, Sean Strickland. However, this week, Pereira has been forced to deal with issues regarding his past relationship as well. Earlier this week, Pereira confirmed that he broke up with his fiancée after discovering she was already married. Paulo Costa took to Twitter to troll Alex Pereira on the issue. He said,

“Bro is your wife single?”

In a recent interview with Full Send MMA, Pereria shed further light on the issue and why he separated from Merle Christine. He said,

“It’s a little hard to talk about this because, for me, I already deleted this person from my life. I would also like to ask my fans to also delete her from your life. It was a person I believed. I put her in my house, together with my family. After all I found out, she was married.”

Unfortunately for the current light heavyweight champion, it seems as though this issue will not be over anytime soon. Following his recent claims, his wife took to social media to hit back at him, stating that he is hurt and therefore inventing stories.

A closer look at the recent drama involving Alex Pereira and his ex-fiancée

Merle Christine is a podcast host and an MMA personality who has been with Alex Pereira throughout his entire UFC journey. However, ever since she blamed Pereira for making false claims, the issue has gotten uglier. ‘Poatan’ has since released screenshots of him chatting with what he claims to be Christine’s husband. He also accused Pereira of domestic violence during their relationship.

Both individuals have made some serious claims against each other. However, the ongoing personal troubles in his life have not stopped Pereira from enjoying time with other females. Pereira recently shared a video of him in a Ferrari alongside another woman. This promoted rumors of a relationship between the two. It does not seem as though this issue will die down anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what claims both sides make as this if further dragged along on social media.