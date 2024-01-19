UFC Champ Alex Pereira Accuses Ex-Girlfriend of Assault Amidst Merle’s Controversial Comments

The ongoing drama between Alex Pereira and his ex-girlfriend Merle Christine shows no signs of resolution, with both sides continuously making their own claims. Recently, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion spoke publicly for the first time since the breakup, revealing that he ended the relationship after he found out about Merle’s marriage. In response, Merle asserted that she was married and got separated before the relationship, similar to Pereira, and accused him of making up the stories. Now, Pereira has replied, alleging that he was assaulted by her and claimed her for being manipulative.

After Pereira’s clip discussing breaking up with Merle upon discovering her marriage, Merle responded on her Instagram story, “Hurt men are really trying to invent whatever.” She confirmed she was married before but separated before entering a relationship with the UFC champ. And claimed that if she starts pointing out reasons, it won’t end well. Subsequently, Pereira retaliated and made a surprising claim of him getting assaulted. In his words,

“Good guys, merle thinks she can manipulate you, i’m talking to her ex husband for a few days and today i know what she’s capable of, this is a love talk with two different people and same day same time, she assaulted me thinking that I would say it again, but I’m not a clown to do it! I have a video of her assaulting me, as she didn’t get what she wanted, she’s trying to go up with my name.” (Translation)

Indeed, it’s a significant claim by Pereira, and he also asserted that he has proof of being assaulted, which is truly surprising to hear. And he also shared a screenshot of a chat, appearing to show her conversing with someone.

While both parties have shared their sides, it will be interesting to see how this case will move forward and what Merle has to say now. For now, it seems Pereira has moved on from his relationship as he was spotted with a mystery girl.

Alex Pereira spotted with a mystery girl

Despite the drama, Alex Pereira appears unfazed by the breakup. He continues to share videos, including one of him driving his Ferrari with a girl named Aline Antoniassi, fueling rumors of a new relationship. The speculation has spread widely.

It’s interesting to note that she has known Pereira for some time and even made a birthday wish with an wholesome picture. Till now it’s unconfirmed whether she is in a relationship with the UFC champion or not. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what both Merle and Pereira will say next.