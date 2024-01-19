Alex Pereira Girlfriend: UFC Champion Reveals ‘Shocking’ Reason for Breakup With Merle

Just a few days after Alex Pereira pranked his ex-girlfriend Merle Christine by proposing to her in the city of love, Paris, news emerged that they had parted ways. While we heard Merle’s side for the first time, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion has openly talked about the exact reason why he and his ex-girlfriend broke up, revealing a shocking reason related to marriage.

Recently, in an interview with Full Send MMA, Alex Pereira, after being asked by thousands on the internet, for the first time, publicly addressed the reason behind the breakup. Addressing the split ‘Poatan’ stated a surprising reason that he found out Merle was married. In his words,

“Well it’s a little hard to talk about this. Because for me I already deleted this person from life. I would also like to ask fans to also delete her from your life. It was a person I believed, I put her in my house, with my family. After all, I found out, she was married.”

Indeed, Pereira, despite being in an emotional state, maintained his stoic expression while addressing this, and for fans, it was truly a surprising and heart-wrenching news. Meanwhile, the LHW champion urged fans to remove her from their minds, as he did.

Since the time this news emerged, the talk about it has been non-stop, with everyone flooding the comments on both sides, mainly in support of Pereira. With Pereira’s comments now added to the mix, the discussion is expected to increase even more despite he urged not to talk about it.

While ‘Poatan’ urged fans to distance themselves from Merle and stop discussing it, Merle, on the flip side, also addressed a similar message, urging fans to stop from making negative comments about their breakup and wished best for Pereira’s future.

What Did Merle Say About Splitting Up With Alex Pereira?

Recently, MMA Hype News on Instagram shared a message from Merle urging fans to stop the bad comments and rumors. Because of all the non-stop chatter, she felt the need to make a statement. In her statement, she extended her best wishes to Pereira and requested the fans, saying:

“Sometimes in life a relationship doesn’t work and people are deciding to take two different ways. And I think it’s something everybody has to respect and it doesn’t mean that there is bad blood between these two people so I would appreciate it if people would stop to comment and to put some rumors on the internet. Most of it is not true and I wish Alex all the best and a lot of success in his career.”

Meanwhile, soon after the breakup, Pereira was spotted with a mystery girl. As he shared a video driving his Ferrari with a girl named Aline Antoniassi, sparking speculation about her being his new girlfriend. While this rumor has spread like wildfire, it isn’t confirmed.