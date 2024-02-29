“Excited To Be Back”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Drops Major Announcement for His Zealous Fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov is making a comeback for his fans! Apart from being one of the best fighters of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov stood out amongst the rest for the way he carried himself. ‘The Eagle’ was an astute professional both inside and outside the octagon that valued traits such as loyalty, hard work and respect. He stepped away from the sport prematurely and fans have since been clamouring for him to come back. While his latest announcement on Instagram is not a comeback by any means, it offers fans a chance to get to know ‘The Eagle’ a lot better.

‘The Eagle’ shared an exciting video of him hyping fans up for his ‘return’. The video featured him giving a number of talks last year and montages of him travelling to different countries and cities in order to meet and spend time with his fans. The caption said,

“See you guys soon: Vancouver, Feb 29. Toronto, March 3. Excited to be back #TheLegacyContinues. KhabibCanada.ca.”

Since hanging up his gloves, ‘The Eagle’ has spent a lot more time travelling the world, attending such events. A moderator who asks a set of questions usually accompanies the former champion, followed by a Q&A session with the fans. During such events, ‘The Eagle’ is extremely candid and gives fans a closer look at what it takes to become a dominant world champion in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov has attended such events in a number of cities, including London, Dubai and much more. Since he has stepped away from the sport completely, this is one of the very rare chances that fans get to interact and see their favourite fighter. However, even though Khabib has retired, Umar Nurmagomedov is all set to keep the Nurmagomedov legacy alive.

Umar Nurmagomedov to put himself alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev was touted for a long time to be the next lightweight champion of the world by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam fulfilled ‘father’s plan’ in October 2022. He became the second member of Eagle’s MMA to become a world champion in the UFC. ‘The Eagle’ and his team have believed for a long time that the third champion will come in the form of Umar Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin joined the UFC in 2021 and has since secured four wins under his belt. He is currently ranked 13th in the 135-pound division and is set to take on Bekzat Almakhan this weekend. He is just a win or two away from challenging for the UFC title and fulfilling yet another goal set by ‘The Eagle’ and his team.