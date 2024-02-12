UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Misses Out on $1,000,000 Despite Betting on Super Bowl LVIII Champions Kansas City Chiefs

Sean O’Malley was 8.5 yards away from becoming $1 million richer. The UFC star had 4 picks on PrizePicks and 3 out of 4 of his picks hit. If Isiah Pacheco had rushed for 8.5 yards more, all 4 picks would have hit and he would have cashed out with $1 million. The Kansas City Chiefs still ended up winning, but ‘Sugar’ ended up losing $100,000 in his parlay. The UFC champion shared a screenshot of his picks via Instagram story.

Sean O’Malley was not in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII but watched on from the comfort of his home. The UFC star shared his picks on Instagram:

This was Sean O’Malley’s biggest entry on PrizePicks yet and fans who tailed his picks would have also split some of the $1 million prize.

However, all 4 legs of the parlay did not hit and so O’Malley ended up losing $100,000. His other picks were Travis Kelce completing more than 71.5 receiving yards, Christian McCaffrey completing more than 127.5 receiving and rushing yards, and Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy completing more than 510.5 passing yards combined.

Sean O’Malley will now divert his focus back to his training as he prepares to fight Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299. The UFC Bantamweight Champion will look to defend his belt against a formidable Vera.

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch believes Ilia Topuria does not want to fight him

Ilia Topuria has been on a tear recently. The featherweight has been calling every fighter out as he prepares to fight for the title against Alexander Volkanovski.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, Tim Welch spoke about a potential fight between Sean O’Malley and Topuria:

“It’s just a good fight for Sean and he’s good at knocking em out. I think you can kind of hear it in Ilia’s voice when you even bring up Sean. It doesn’t seem like he’s that interested in that.”

Tim Welch believes Sean O’Malley can put Ilia Topuria’s lights out. ‘Sugar’ is currently preparing for his first title defense and will look to come out with another dominant win.

He can then think about moving up in weight and fighting Topuria if the Spaniard can overcome Alexander Volkanovski.