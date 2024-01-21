UFC 297: Former Champion Echoes Dana White’s Stance on Sean Strickland Getting Robbed Against Dricus Du Plessis

A lot of fans were surprised when the coveted UFC 284 main event ended with a victory for Islam Makhachev instead of Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC 297 main event may have presented another example of an equally controversial decision from the judges. The UFC head honcho, Dana White, revealed that the current UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, had won the fight in his opinion. He also received support from a plethora of UFC fans, including the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill on X

White revealed his thoughts about the UFC 297 main event at the post-fight press conference. He said that he would’ve ruled the bout in ‘Tarzan’s’ favor since he thought that Strickland won the majority of rounds in the fight. Just about half an hour before White’s press conference, ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill also gave out a similar opinion about the fight. His update read:

“I had it 3-2 Strickland”

A few reports suggested that several fans supported White and Hill’s take on the fight. But numerous others thought that the judges were right to pick Du Plessis as the victor of the scrap. But the post-fight interview from the current UFC middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis may have left the UFC head honcho is a bit of worry.

Israel Adesanya may get the next middleweight title shot instead of Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 297

Most fans may remember the UFC 294 middleweight title shot eliminator fight between Khamzat Chimaev and the noted former UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. Despite breaking his hand in the last minute of the round, Chimaev managed to defeat ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ via a majority decision victory. But, ‘Stillknock’s’ post-victory callout revealed that he wanted the former UFC middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya as his first title defense rival.

It’s quite apparent that Chimaev should be the next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight gold. But the UFC authorities had a superb background story for the Adesanya vs. Du Plessis fight, which couldn’t happen at UFC 293. Hence, they might be in a hurry to fix the fight this time before the excitement level drops down. But Du Plessis has probably injured himself once again, which might cause him to take a break. However, nothing can be said about who he will face as his title defense rival once he plans to make a comeback.