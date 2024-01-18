Former UFC Double Champion Casts Doubt on UFC 300 Mega Fight Status Due to Unavailability of Big Star

The UFC authorities have talked about making UFC 300 one of their grandest events to date. But as of now, the announced matchups haven’t created any hype that big. Recently, the former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier, cast his doubt on how Dana White and Co. can put together a card that would make UFC 300 grander than the past events. The touted UFC persona, Ben Askren, joined ‘DC’ in his latest YouTube video where the two discussed all of this.

The UFC authorities have already engaged some of their biggest stars for other PPV cards. Cormier stated that fighters like Sean O’Malley and Alexander Volkanovski were already booked for different PPVs. He also opined that the injury and hiatus issues of other coveted UFC names like Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, and Islam Makhachev will make things harder for the promotional authorities. ‘DC’ said:

“How does the UFC make UFC 300 feel that way, when it seems like there are no stars of that level? Especially, when you have so many people already booked. You got O’Malley booked, you got the featherweight champ booked, Volkanovski. Adesanya said he’s on a hiatus, Jones is hurt, Islam is injured. So many people are booked or can’t fight.”

Most fans are already excited about the fights that will be featured at UFC 300. But, after listening to ‘DC’s words, they may find themselves in a spot of bother as well. However, ‘DC’s’ prediction in the video about what the UFC could do to hype up the UFC 300 card would not come true.

Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be returning to the octagon for UFC 300

Cormier gave a prediction of what the UFC authorities could do to fix an exciting enough matchup for the UFC 300 card. He predicted that the UFC might ask the noted Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov’ to make a comeback to the octagon. But recent updates revealed that ‘DC’s’ prediction won’t be coming true.

Like Cormier, a large chunk of the UFC world had also been talking about Nurmagomedov’s return at UFC 300. He was spotted training with his former coach, Javier Mendez, which sparked such rumors. But it was Mendez who debunked every possibility of Khabib’s return recently.

With even Khabib’s return rumors diffused, several fans may be currently worried about what awaits them for UFC 300. A lot of them are also may be in doubt about whether Dana White and Co. will manage to make UFC 300 one of their grandest events or not.