Former UFC Star agrees to Mike Perry’s call out for a BKFC fight

Most fans may remember how Mike Perry called out two noted former UFC stars after his superb victory at BKFC 56. During his in-ring interview, Perry made it clear that he either wanted Jorge Masvidal or Anthony Pettis for his next fight. Well, recent reports say that ‘Platinum’ may have his wish fulfilled. Although ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal hasn’t showcased any interest in the fight, ‘Showtime’ Pettis might step into the BKFC squared circle soon.

There are several noteworthy UFC fighters in the current BKFC roster. Hence, fans may not be pretty surprised if Pettis decides to accept the fight against Perry. A recent update on ‘MMA Fighting’s’ ‘X’ account revealed what Pettis had to say about bare-knuckle fighting. Although ‘Showtime’ hasn’t confirmed that he wants to fight Perry, his words will excite the ones who want to witness this fight.

The caption to MMA Fighting’s ‘X’ update about Pettis read:

“Anthony Pettis responds to Mike Perry’s BKFC callout, open to negotiations: “That’s a different level of barbaric fighting”

The information mentioned in the update was only a part of what Pettis said in his recent interview with MMA Fighting. Pettis implied that if the rewards are suitable, he won’t have any issues in accepting the bare-knuckle fight against Perry. Most fans may agree that bare-knuckle fighting is a lot more vicious than most combat sports. ‘Showtime’s opinion didn’t differ from them.

However, he couldn’t help appreciating the superb performances that ‘Platinum’ had showcased inside the BKFC squared circle. The 36-year-old said:

“Mike Perry, what he’s doing in bare-knuckle, he’s brutal, he’s a monster, man. That’s a different level of barbaric fighting. I would have to have the negotiations.”

But the former UFC Lightweight champion is currently focused on his upcoming showdown against Benson Henderson. Pettis said that he would proceed with the Mike Perry fight negotiations only after his showdown against Henderson on 15 December under Karate Combat 43. However, ‘Showtime’ also revealed that, just like Perry called him out for a bare-knuckle fight, he also had a touted former UFC star whom he wanted to fight under boxing rules.

Anthony Pettis may fight a UFC champion after his possible showdown with Mike Perry

The Wisconsin native’s words revealed that he also had massive respect for the one he wanted to fight. Most fans would happily accept the former UFC Featherweight champ, Jose Aldo, as one of the best-ever UFC champions. The Brazilian put out superb performances and defended his UFC Featherweight gold seven times before losing out to the famed Conor McGregor.

Like most in the UFC community, Pettis also labeled Aldo as a “legend” in his recent ‘MMA Fighting’ interview. But fans may know that the Brazilian made his pro-boxing debut on 1 April this year. Now that he is an active boxer, Pettis has his eyes on him. He said,

“That’s one of those guys that I would love to fight. All respect to Jose Aldo.”

But that fight is probably a far-fetched one. Currently, BKFC fans will be hoping for the “negotiations” between Pettis and the authorities to end well, so that they can witness him inside the BKFC squared circle taking against ‘Platinum’ Perry.