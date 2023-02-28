UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Full Fight Card

As we come close to UFC 285, the palpable feeling is very obvious as it’s the return of the GOAT Jon Jones. The PPV is just a few days away and will take place on March 4th at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States. Jon ‘bones’ Jones makes his return to the octagon against Cyril Gane after three years. The much-anticipated return is filled with a lot of expectations and also questions from the fans.

The UFC originally wanted to make Jones vs Ngannou for the heavyweight championship. Francis Ngannou however couldn’t come to terms with the UFC regarding his contract. He was then released and here we have for ourselves a new main event in Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane for the vacant title.

The layoff is huge, and so is the jump in weight for Jones. Besides the co-main event, we have a firepower card for ourselves. Fight fans around the world fasten your seat belts as we enter the fight week.

Also Read: Jon Jones Highlights: When ‘Bones’ Suffered a Loss After Landing an Illegal Blow in UFC Fight

UFC 285 Fight Card

Main Card:

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett: The main card starts with this amazing fight as Bo Nickal has impressed everyone with his performances in Dana White contender series. Jamie Pickett, however, is no walkover. This fight takes place at 185 pounds.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner: This is a fun matchup between two lightweights. The number 7 Gamrot has an impressive record of 21-2 with 1 NC. Turner is 13-5 in his career, ranked at number 10 in the lightweight division.

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov: This fight would possibly give Rakhmonov an entry into the top 5 at welterweight division if he beats Neal. However, Geoff Neal was known as the Darkhorse of the division. It’s a fight between a former Darkhorse and a current one.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso (co-main): This fight will be for the women’s flyweight title bout. Alexa Grasso is ranked number six and will try and beat Shevchenko for the title, however, easier said than done.

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane (main event): The main event is for the heavyweight championship of the world. Will Gane’s decorated striking be enough to defeat the GOAT. Only time will tell, as we will find out shortly. If Jones is able to secure the victory, he could very well be number one pound for pound.

UFC 285: Prelims and Early Prelims

Prelims:

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims:

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci

Da’mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov

What’s your prediction for UFC 285?

Also Read: What Was the Beef Between Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov?