“Fu*k All That”: Joe Rogan Doubts He Could Ever Match Nick Diaz’s Fearless Shark-Infested Alcatraz Swim

Joe Rogan’s a fairly outdoorsy guy. Whether it’s bowhunting in the mountains, ice baths, or diving into intense wilderness adventures, the guy thrives on testing his edge. But even Rogan has a line he won’t cross. And surprisingly, it’s not some brutal MMA gauntlet or extreme outdoor trek—it’s a swim.

More specifically, swimming through the cold, shark-infested waters surrounding Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. About four months ago, on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator shared a wild story that still has fight fans buzzing. The topic?

Diaz’s absolutely insane cardio—and one feat in particular that left Rogan stunned. While most fighters stick to brutal gym sessions or long runs, Nick went way beyond that. According to Rogan, the Stockton legend swam from Alcatraz Island five times.

Yep, we’re talking about a mile and a half through freezing, shark-infested waters in the San Francisco Bay.

Rogan couldn’t believe it, pointing out how the prison was originally built on the island because escape was considered impossible due to the brutal conditions

. But Nick didn’t just survive it—he made it part of his training. Rogan was in awe, calling his endurance next-level. And while Diaz’s physical toughness is legendary, Joe hinted there might be something deeper driving that intensity, like a deep-rooted insecurity fueling his need to push limits.

The 57-year-old is still in utter shock at what Diaz did and brought it up on yesterday’s episode with Cody Tucker.

While speaking about living in San Francisco and visiting Alcatraz as a child, Rogan added, “I went over there for a little school trip. You think about how the f*k could someone swim?”

Recounting the old tale like it was MMA folklore, he said, “There is a dude, Nick Diaz, he has done it five times. Five times in shark-infested water, by the way. F*k all that. “

Further praising the older Diaz brother for nerves of steel, he added, “Do you know the kind of balls you have to have to know that you have to swim all the way to the shore with sharks underneath you everywhere. You know if they bite you, you’re dead.”

While Diaz is known for always being in good shape, mentally, he was reportedly not doing very well. Apparently, the former welterweight contender was struggling with some issues with fans being concerned for his well-being.

However, the most recent update suggests that things are looking up for the fan favorite fighter.

Major update on OG Stockton Slugger

About a month ago, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller shared a hopeful update on his former rival, Diaz, during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

After a rough 2024, which saw Nick pull out of two scheduled fights against Vicente Luque, including one bizarre cancellation following a viral video of him acting erratically, fans were understandably concerned.

Nick Diaz was seen half-naked on the street trying to burn grass. Diaz will face Vicente Luque at #UFC310 on December 7. pic.twitter.com/Lz2CIVe4kr — Box & UFC Edit (@boxufcedit) November 10, 2024



The clip showed Diaz shirtless by the roadside, lighting grass on fire, and he hasn’t spoken publicly since.

But according to Miller, who says he’s since buried the hatchet with Diaz, there’s reason for optimism. Someone from Nick’s camp reportedly told him that things are getting better and that Diaz is working on getting back on track.

Mayhem emphasized how tough it can be to deal with fame and the pressures that come with it, especially for someone like Nick. While things still aren’t perfect, both sides seem to believe he’s heading in the right direction.