‘Gained 10,000 New Followers’: Justin Gaethje Reveals His Trainer’s Stock Went Up After Dropping the UFC Star With One Punch

Justin Gaethje is not someone who gets dropped easily. If it happens—and that’s a big if—it’s usually at the hands of world-class fighters like Max Holloway or Dustin Poirier. But did you know there’s a new name on that exclusive list: his own coach, Lucas?

In a moment that had quickly gone viral, Lucas managed to put Gaethje down with a single punch. And not just any lucky headshot. He snapped one to the body, the liver to be precise, and put Gaethje down.

Lucas has now joined a very short line of legends who have knocked out Justin and managed to change their lives.

And that is not an exaggeration. Stopping Gaethje has been a ticket to big fights in the UFC. Holloway is the testament to it. Before UFC 300, he was kind of on the out, not really competing for the top spot anymore. Make no mistake, he was still a former champion with an insane trail of bodies behind him, but it was behind him!

Then, the former featherweight champion stopped Gaethje in a last-second KO at UFC 300 and went on to fight for the title.

But that’s Holloway for you. How did Lucas just pop Gaethje like that? Did ‘the Highlight’ let him do it? Because people don’t try to knock out their students on purpose.

But the story goes, Gaethje actually likes punching Lucas a little bit before getting into a proper workout.

In an interview with Nina Drama, he gives credit where credit is due and admits, “But, he did drop me with a body shot, he got a viral video out of it with at least 10,000 followers. I won’t tell anyone that I let him do that. He caught me good, right in the liver.”

Fortunately, the former lightweight champion didn’t get any serious damage from that shot, a far cry from the brutality he has endured in his last few fights inside the octagon.

It is due to these reasons that he has hinted that the end might be sooner rather than later for him.

Two and done for Gaethje?

A lot of the fan-favorite lightweights in the UFC are nearing the end of their careers. Dustin Poirier is already talking about wrapping up his UFC run. Tony Ferguson might be in the GFL, but there’s not a lot he has to offer the sport anymore. Gaethje seems to be moving in a similar direction.

While he didn’t outright say it, The Highlight dropped a subtle hint while signing posters ahead of UFC 313.

In the UFC 313 Embedded: Vlog Series, he seemed a little surprised at how many UFC posters he’s been featured in.

When a media member asked if he had room to put up the latest one at home, he said yes—but then added something that caught fans’ attention.

“I have a spot for like two more right above the couch,” he said.

Justin Gaethje said he has space for only two more fight posters in his house, hinting at retirement. @ufc ▫️ pic.twitter.com/v4qZvFMCI8 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 6, 2025

Does that mean he’s only got two fights left? No idea! But earlier last week, he did say that while he would not want to go out on his back, if there is a repeat of UFC 300, that might be it. It only makes sense that ‘The Hightlight’ doesn’t want to end up being a blooper reel.

This isn’t the first time he’s hinted at retirement, either. Last year, when the UFC held an event at the Sphere, Gaethje had clarified his stance on the question of how much longer and said, “Once I know that I cannot win an undisputed championship belt or fight for one, then I might as well hang up the gloves.”

At 36, it wouldn’t be shocking if he really does have two more fights left—especially if things don’t go his way this weekend.