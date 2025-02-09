“Forgetting His Mic”: Fans Caught Daniel Cormier Cussing on Live Mic During UFC 312 Broadcast

Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier during the UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas, United States. Austin, Texas United States – ZUMAp175 20220618_zsa_p175_101 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Daniel Cormier has built a reputation as one of the most professional commentators in the UFC, keeping his commentary clean and focused throughout live broadcasts. However, even the best have their moments. During UFC 312, fans caught Cormier slipping when he accidentally let a “holy shi*” slip on the live mic, reacting to Gabriel Santos’s impressive submission win.

The fight was as entertaining as any fans saw on the night. It was just two rounds of back-and-forth strikes and submission attempts with Santos finding finality with a slick choke in the second to finish hometown boy Jack Jenkins.

Now, profanity is a huge no-go on live TV and Cormier actively ensures to take the microphone away from fighters during post-fight interviews if they are swearing too much. However, live sports invoke reactions in fans that almost nothing else can compare to, especially when it’s something as primal as combat sports.

The broadcast team purposefully chose to ignore it for good reasons but fans just weren’t about to let it go!

DC forgetting his mic is live…holy shit… lol #UFC312 — Shannon Dulle (@Mr_Yates_2U) February 9, 2025



One fan joked that these were wise words from Cormier and said, “What a performance, holy shit” LMAOOOO that was funny asf”. Another fan commended Santos for getting the win and added, “Stellar performance by Gabriel Santos securing the 3rd round submission over Jack Jenkins. PS: earning the “Holy Shit” from Daniel Cormier on the mix”.

Gabriel Santos with the rear-naked choke to force Jack Jenkins to tap out. So impressive that Daniel Cormier just dropped a “holy shit” on the broadcast#UFC312 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 9, 2025



“Did I just hear Daniel Cormier curse on the broadcast? Did he just say “Holy shit… Oh!” Hilarious”- said this man, still in disbelief. Another just couldn’t help but chuckle at DC and added, “DC forgetting his mic is live…holy sh*t… lol“.

To be fair to Cormier, this is his first offense and a lot worse has been said inside the octagon by fighters, so he surely gets a pass. That said, we get why he had that reaction.

A closer look at the fight that had DC breaking rules

Both Santos and Jenkins started with some solid leg kicks early, getting into the rhythm of the fight. Santos landed a big body kick, but Jenkins responded with a vicious head kick that dropped him to the mat!

Jenkins jumped in and began descending in him with some impressive ground and pound, but Santos wasn’t out just yet. He locked in a tight triangle choke, forcing Jenkins to rethink his approach. However, the local boy survived and lived to tell the tale.

As the round continued, Santos worked his way back to his feet, only to be pressed against the cage. He eventually broke free and got the fight back to the ground, landing some solid elbows before the bell.

MOSQUITINHO GETS THE TAP @MosquitinhoMMA takes it out of the judges hands with a RNC in Round 3! #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/YPqW4cMvAJ — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2025



The second round saw Santos come out aggressively, landing a few body kicks and punches. Jenkins had his moments too, but he couldn’t quite keep up with Santos’ pressure.

Santos took him down and controlled the fight on the ground, mixing in some strikes but not causing too much damage. As the fight went on, he dropped Jenkins with a front kick and quickly moved into a dominant position, locking in a body triangle, and securing the rear-naked choke for the win!