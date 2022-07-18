Georges St-Pierre names three Competitors He’d Face If He ever Comes Back.

Georges St-Pierre may be done fighting – but if he does decide to return after all, he has his eyes on three specific fighters.

GSP was recently questioned by ESPN on a potential Octagon comeback. The Canadian sports legend was adamant that he was done with professional fighting, but he still entertained the hypothetical question.

St-Pierre named highly rated Khamzat Chimaev as a desired opponent, as well as current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and fellow retired UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov on a list of fighters he would compete against if he ever returned to the UFC.

“The three current fighters are the ones I would like to fight if I had to go back and fight today. I won’t because I don’t want to go back, but if I did, I’d want to be the best.” St. Pierre said.

Georges St-Pierre potential 3 Fights

“So I would want the best people. Maybe Usman, Chimaev and Khabib if he’s still there. But unfortunately for me, the fans and everyone, it’s not going to happen. Because I’m done and I don’t miss it at all.”

Kamaru Usman has expressed interest in fighting St-Pierre several times in the past before finally giving up on the idea. He and St-Pierre have been at the center of a growing number of debates over who is the greatest UFC welterweight of all time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre were the only pair mentioned by GSP that almost happened. Both were interested in the fight at one point, but the UFC was not. And by the time the UFC became more open to the idea, Khabib had already officially retired.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently undefeated and is considered by many to be the UFC’s new welterweight boogeyman. He is currently ranked #3 after defeating Gilbert Burns earlier this year.

St-Pierre left on a 13-fight winning streak, unbeaten in MMA competition since 2007. He left the Octagon as the UFC Middleweight World Champion.

“Rush” was submitted by Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017, winning the 185-pound title and subsequently retiring due to health reasons.

