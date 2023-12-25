Gervonta Davis’ Asset in Baltimore Hit by Fire Day After Acquisition

Gervonta Davis has been a hero in his community for a long time. Now, after being an undefeated champion in boxing, “Tank” embarked on another mission. He bought the entire block in Baltimore where he grew up, aiming to provide affordable housing. However, a few hours after the purchase, Davis, who was pumped to help the community, faced a setback as his apartment caught fire.

On Instagram, Davis’ trainer, Calvin Ford, went live today, seemingly to show that the block ‘Tank’ bought for rebuilding affordable housing has partially burned just a day after the purchase. In the video, we can see smoke still coming from above the building, and the firefighters appear to have the situation under control.

For those who don’t know, Davis grew up in West Baltimore, a region that faces challenges with a higher crime rate. However, overcoming this hurdle, Davis became the undisputed champion, often hailed as the greatest of this generation. Meanwhile, he wanted to pay back to the community by providing better and affordable housing but in doing so he encountered a major roadblock as the building caught fire.

Notably, many fans on the video that Coach Ford shared suggest this fire isn’t accidental; it’s a planned one, as Davis has many haters in the region. Consequently, they aim to ruin his accomplishments and goals to better his community. While Davis hasn’t commented about it until now, it doesn’t seem that he’ll give up on his goal to make the neighborhood better.

Gervonta Davis’ Intentions for This Project

Just a day before the building burned down, Davis received praise from many as he went back to his roots and aimed to help by renovating the building into affordable accommodation. On Thursday, at a press conference, talking about the project, he stated;

“I definitely want to thank everybody that was included and helped us make this happen. Hopefully we can also get many more to come back in this city and help this city. I feel as though when I was coming up, we didn’t have somebody to be hands-on with us.”

And, as the Baltimore City Council president stated, wherever he goes in the world, he carries the city on his back, so he wanted the city to get better. For Davis, it is to start and he wanted many to come forward and help the city. And certainly, it will be interesting to see Davis’ comment about the fire and what he thinks about it.