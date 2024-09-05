“Going to BKFC”: UFC Veteran Tony Ferguson’s Tease of Major Changes Fuels Wild Speculation

After weeks of rumors of his retirement, there’s finally some big updates coming in from Tony ‘The El Cucuy” Ferguson! Following a devastating R1 loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC on ABC, the former interim lightweight champion contemplated retirement. However, as we get to September, the 40-year-old has teased about something major coming up, prompting ardent fans to jump to conclusions.

Taking it to social media, Ferguson dropped a clip where he talked about having some very exciting news for the fans.

“I have some very exciting news for you coming at you, so, I can’t really say too much right now but there’s gonna be some big changes going on, so make sure you guys stay tuned.”

Soon fans poured in with their guessing game, many speculating Tony’s next stop to be at the bare-knuckle boxing promotion, BKFC.

“Tony Ferguson signs to BKFC.”

“Tony Ferguson signs to BKFC” — NJP (@eat_my46716) September 5, 2024

“BKFC is official… 2 wins and a title shot.”

BKFC is official… 2 wins and a title shot — jambandsroasted (@jambandsroasted) September 5, 2024

Whereas another fan put in another option, mentioning the newfound Karate Combat along with BKFC.

“Karate combat or Bkfc is my guess.”

Karate combat or Bkfc is my guess — James (@james_2354) September 4, 2024

Others simply took on the guessing game with one netizen asking the fighter if he was headed to Dana White’s Powerslap while another user seemed to be certain that Tony was going to sign with PFL.

“Next powerslap world champ?”

Next powerslap world champ? 👑 — TurbulantEcho (@pramericano) September 5, 2024

“Oh no he’s going to pfl.”

Oh no he’s going to pfl ☹️ — don demarco (@dondemarcoz) September 5, 2024

Whatever the update is, it looks like Tony’s UFC days are coming to an end. In fact, the promotional head, Dana White, on several occasions has spoken about Tony‘s potential retirement and it was recently revealed that the fighter might be released from the UFC after his loss to Michael Chiesa.

So, whichever way he steers his career, fans wish him the best and hope to see the best from Tony.

Meanwhile, the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson feud is reignited after ‘The Eagle’s’ recent “lucky punch” remarks, prompting Tony to slap back, calling the Russian a “chicken.”

However, despite the obvious differences, the Dagestani urged Tony to retire from the sport, especially after taking this much damage.

Khabib urges Tony Ferguson to retire from MMA

Former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have one of the longest-standing feuds in UFC history. Sadly, they never ended up meeting inside the Octagon, leaving fans of both sides speculating and debating who would come out if they had fought.

In fact, the two have been booked for a total of five times with the fight never actualizing. However, despite the bitterness, Khabib and Tony carried on with their respective careers, the Russian retiring undefeated with a solid legacy whereas Tony succumbed to one of the worst losing streaks in the promotion.

A few days earlier, footage of Khabib surfaced on the internet where he was seen talking about how a fight against Ferguson would’ve gone if they actually fought inside the octagon. The Dagestani claimed that Tony’s chance of winning would be only with a lucky punch. This did not sit well with Tony who clapped back, essentially calling Khabib a coward.

In response, Nurmagomedov remained polite and urged the 40-year-old to hang up his gloves for good and leave the sport for young and coming fighters.

“You know what’s interesting, I didn’t say anything about you, people just post whatever they want on the internet and write that it’s Khabib. Enjoy your life and your family, leave this sport for the young fighters.”

To be fair, we will never know who would have won that fight! So no point, speculating anyway!