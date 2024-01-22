UFC News: Conor McGregor Branded ‘Not Reliable’ by UFC Veteran as Claims About Comeback Go in Vain

2024 promises to be a huge year for both the UFC and its fans. The promotion has announced fights up until UFC 300. By the looks of it, fans are in for one stacked PPV event after another. The only thing that could make this year significantly better for UFC fans is the return of Conor McGregor.

According to ‘The Notorious’, his return is set to take place later this year. However, as Chael Sonnen stated in a recent YouTube video, McGregor is not a reliable source when it comes to the date and venue for the fight.

Chael Sonnen shared an instance where he turned down an offer from SportsCenter. The former title contender revealed that he declined the offer to speak on McGregor vs Chandler as he did not trust McGregor’s words. He said,

“And I also gotta take a bit of a victory lap. Conor McGregor came out with a pre-edited piece that he dropped on new years day and said he was going to fight Michael Chandler on June 29th at T-Mobile arena. And I got asked about it, I got asked about it on SportsCenter. I got brought in to report and break this news, I said guys I am not going to do any of those things. I am not comfortable with it. My source is Conor McGregor, that is not a very reliable source.”



The common consensus was that McGregor would be the main event at UFC 300. Unfortunately, multiple reports now suggest that this will not be the case, as the UFC is looking for another super fight to make. However, there are a lot of options for McGregor in and outside the UFC should he wish to pursue another path.

Conor McGregor to continue his boxing career in Saudi Arabia?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recently started getting heavily involved in the sport of boxing. Over the last 12 months or so, the biggest names in boxing have competed in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview, the man responsible for putting on these events, his excellency Turki Alalshikh, stated that he would like to bring Conor McGregor to Saudi Arabia as well.

It seems that McGregor’s next fight will be in the UFC. Although, it is uncertain if McGregor will continue to compete regularly in the UFC after that. With Saudi Arabia putting forth a probable lucrative offer, McGregor’s next fight after Chandler might very well be a boxing fight.

However, only time will tell what ultimately ends up happening.