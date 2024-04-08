“Hard to Say No”: Alex Pereira Eyes Rapid Return in 3 Weeks to Headline UFC 301 if Unscathed From UFC 300 Battle With Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira may return to action in just three weeks after UFC 300. The Brazilian wants to stay active as the champion and is eyeing a return at UFC 301. He is currently preparing for his fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. However, depending on how he comes out of the fight against Hill, he will decide whether he fights again at UFC 301. Generally, fighters usually take a long period of rest after fights, however, ‘Poatan’ seems confident in his abilities.

The Brazilian will defend his title against the former champion, and as things stand, Pereira is looking to get the job done early. In a recent interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, he spoke about the possibility of him returning to fight at UFC 301, translated by his coach. He said,

“And if he leaves really healthy and he says look I wanna fight over there, it’s hard for them to say no…I think with everything that’s going on right now he is able to call the shots.”

Alex Pereira believes that if he asks for another fight at UFC 301, it will be hard for the UFC to deny him. Of course, he would have to come out of the Jamahal Hill fight completely unscathed first. The commission will also play an important role in this, because they usually do not allow athletes to fight for a certain period after a hard bout to ensure a full recovery.

Meanwhile, as Pereira looks confident ahead of his historic bout, ‘Poatan’ has garnered some praise from a fellow Brazilian UFC fighter. Charles Oliveira recently gave his predictions for the UFC 300 main event.

Charles Oliveria gives his predictions for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Oliveira and Alex Pereira are good friends and have trained together previously. ‘Du Bronx’ too, will be making his return to the octagon on the UFC 300 card against Arman Tsarukyan. Ahead of his fight, in an interview with MMA Fighting on YouTube, the former champion spoke about the Pereira vs. Hill fight. He opined,

“Jamahal deserves all the respect in the world, he’s super tough and hits hard but everyone that comes in to trade with ‘Poatan’ on the feet will get folded.”

According to Oliveira, Jamahal Hill might be a tough athlete, but he stands no chance against Alex Pereira if he tries to take him on in striking. ‘Du Bronx’ also stated that there is no active fighter in the roster at the moment to match the striking prowess of Pereira. He also went on to call Hill’s ‘bluff’. Hill claims he will not take Pereira down and will instead look to trade with him in striking. However, Oliveira believes it is a bluff.