Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch Asks UFC Boss Dana White for a Contract and Challenges Jon Jones

In today’s day and age going viral on the internet is not uncommon. There are multiple instances where individuals become wildly famous for things they have said or done online. The most recent example of this is Hailey Welch also known as ‘Hawk Tuah Girl.’ The 22-year-old gained fame overnight for a hilarious response and has since been seen everywhere. Now, the viral internet star has a request for Dana White based on her recent social media video.

In a recent video posted on her social media, Welch tried her hand at MMA. She was seen being taught the basics of kicks and punches before lacing up for a fight. Welch then sparred with her manager since he allegedly did not stop for food when she and her friend Chelsea asked him to. At the end, Welch called out UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones saying, “Jon Jones, where you at motherf**ker.”

The caption of the video also said,

“@danawhite WHERE’S MY CONTRACT?!?!?!”

Sign me up Dana White! pic.twitter.com/nTY80JGtLD — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) August 14, 2024



Welch has also been spotted at boxing events and it might not be long before she attends a UFC fight. However, her call-out might never be answered.

Jon Jones to duck ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ for Stipe Miocic?

One of the big comebacks set to take place later this year is that of Jon Jones as he takes on Stipe Miocic. According to reports, the UFC is eyeing a November return for Jones at Madison Square Garden. IN fact, even Jones has hinted at a possible return, even though the promotion is yet to confirm it officially.

According to Jones’ recent comments, this might very well be his last fight in the UFC as he aims to step away from the sport at the end of 2024. Unfortunately, this means that both Tom Aspinall and Hailey Welch will be left wondering how a potential fight between them and Jones would have played out.