“Finally Have a Date”: John Kavanagh Provides Major Update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

The head coach of Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh has provided an update on the former’s return to the octagon and it’s safe to say that fans are exuberant. Conor McGregor was marked for his return this year; it was announced by UFC President Dana White earlier this year. White went on to declare that the Notorious one would be welcomed back by electric lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Chandler and McGregor were announced as coaches for the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. The show will be aired starting in May. With all twelve episodes being released every Tuesday commencing from the 30th of May.

Both contestants are yet to announce a date for their fight. While the Irishman did previously announce that the contest would be fought at Welterweight, there was no confirmation on when the bout would materialize.

To the pleasure of the avid supporters of the fight game, the head coach of Straight Blast Gym, Ireland has made a startling revelation. McGregor’s head coach has just announced a date for his disciple’s upcoming clash against Iron Mike.

John Kavanagh gives an update on the return of Conor McGregor

The 46-year-old recently took to Twitter to make a disclosure regarding the comeback of his pupil, Conor McGregor. The Irish coach tweeted that the Notorious one is earmarked for a return to the octagon as soon as International Fight Week in July.

Kavanagh said:

“Finally have a date!! See you all at international fight week….don’t call it a comeback!”

John Kavanagh made the tweet alongside a GIF of Conor McGregor doing the ‘Billi strut’. It was in the aftermath of his first-round TKO victory over Dustin Poirier in September 2014.

There are two problems with Kavanagh’s announcement. The first was pound-for-pound king Jon Jones was vying for a bout against the former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, during the week. Both parties have reportedly agreed to the clash.

The second and more pertinent issue is that Kavangh’s tweet came on April 1st. Notice anything peculiar about the date? The odds of it being an April fool’s prank should definitely not be ruled out.

Why has the date for a fight between the Notorious one and Chandler not yet been confirmed?

The rationale for this revolves around McGregor. It is believed to be due to the former two-weight world champion’s utilization of medically prescribed steroids.

McGregor, since his leg injury sustained in the TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout, has been rehabilitating. In the past two years, due to his inactivity, he has been under the influence of steroids to help enhance the bone density and strength in his leg

As per the US Anti-Doping Agency mandate, athletes are required to enter their testing pool for a minimum period of six months before they compete. As well as submit two clean tests. McGregor has been out of the testing pool for a while, and the time in between is believed to help him get clean.

Once he rids his body of any and all performance-enhancing substances, he will have to comply with the aforementioned directive. Only then will he be declared eligible to compete against Michael Chandler.